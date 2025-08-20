Google Pixel 10 series: What’s in the box?

Pixel 10

For the US, the answer is short and simple. With theandXL, you’ll find:Yep, that’s it.If you are outside the US, you’ll get a little extra – a SIM tool in the box. Google is going all-in on eSIM for US models this year, so the SIM ejector isn’t needed.The foldableis the one exception. Open up its box and you’ll find:And… that’s all. No surprises, no hidden goodies this year, too.Back in the day, Google used to toss in at least a Quick Switch Adapter to make moving your data easier. Not anymore. That little perk is gone. And of course, just like with the last few generations, you won’t find a charging brick or adapter in the box either.It feels like power adapters are playing an extended game of hide-and-seek across the smartphone industry, and honestly, they’re winning. If you were hoping for a shiny new charger with your, sorry – you’ll need to buy one separately or reuse an old one.Google’s move lines up with the broader industry shift toward standardizing around USB-C. The idea is that one adapter should work across all your gadgets – phone, tablet, laptop – so you don’t need a new one every time you upgrade. It’s billed as a more eco-friendly and practical approach, even if it means spending a bit more upfront.So, bottom line: thebox is as minimal as it gets. You are getting the basics to get started and nothing beyond that.