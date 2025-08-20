Google Pixel 10 series: What’s in the box?
Google keeps it minimal this year.
Google just pulled the curtain on its new Pixel 10 lineup – the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. And if you are already thinking about preordering one, one of your questions probably is: what exactly do you get in the box?
Some brands still toss in extras like cases and screen protectors (think Motorola and its latest Razr Ultra (2025), for example), while most have stripped things down to the bare minimum – no charger, no frills. So, where does Google land with the Pixel 10 series?
What’s inside the Pixel 10 box?
Aside from the phone itself, you won't find much else. | Image credit – Google
For the US, the answer is short and simple. With the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, you’ll find:
- A 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable.
Yep, that’s it.
If you are outside the US, you’ll get a little extra – a SIM tool in the box. Google is going all-in on eSIM for US models this year, so the SIM ejector isn’t needed.
The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the one exception. Open up its box and you’ll find:
- A 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable
- A SIM tool
And… that’s all. No surprises, no hidden goodies this year, too.
What’s missing?
Back in the day, Google used to toss in at least a Quick Switch Adapter to make moving your data easier. Not anymore. That little perk is gone. And of course, just like with the last few generations, you won’t find a charging brick or adapter in the box either.
It feels like power adapters are playing an extended game of hide-and-seek across the smartphone industry, and honestly, they’re winning. If you were hoping for a shiny new charger with your Pixel 10, sorry – you’ll need to buy one separately or reuse an old one.
Google’s move lines up with the broader industry shift toward standardizing around USB-C. The idea is that one adapter should work across all your gadgets – phone, tablet, laptop – so you don’t need a new one every time you upgrade. It’s billed as a more eco-friendly and practical approach, even if it means spending a bit more upfront.
So, bottom line: the Pixel 10 box is as minimal as it gets. You are getting the basics to get started and nothing beyond that.
