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Google Meet just fixed the most annoying thing about conference room calls

Android and iOS apps now use ultrasonic detection to auto-switch to Companion mode in shared meeting spaces.

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Google Meet has a massive monthly user base, so there is a good chance you are using it, too. Now it is getting a new feature that makes jumping into meetings way easier, especially when you are in a shared room.

Your phone can now auto-join Meet calls


Last August, Google rolled out a smart feature that detects when you are sitting in a conference room with other people and automatically switches you into Companion mode for a Meet call. The catch was that it only worked on desktops and laptops.

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That is finally changing. Google just confirmed that the same feature is coming to Android and iOS. The rollout will happen gradually over the next two weeks, and it is available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as Workspace Individual subscribers.

The “Use Companion mode” button is highlighted, inviting the user to join the call. | Image by Google - Google Meet just fixed the most annoying thing about conference room calls
The “Use Companion mode” button is highlighted, inviting the user to join the call. | Image by Google


The way it works is pretty clever. Your phone uses its microphone to pick up ultrasonic signals in the room. That lets Meet know you are in the same space as others and checks you into the right group call, while also avoiding that awkward echo and feedback that happens when multiple devices join with audio on.

Google says Meet can detect when you are in a room and will highlight the “Use Companion mode” button even before you join. Tap that highlighted option, and you are automatically connected to the correct meeting room without having to manually pick anything.

Why this actually matters


The main goal here is to make conference room meetings smoother and to stop audio chaos before it even starts. If you mostly work from home, this update won’t change much. But for anyone going into an office and joining meetings from shared rooms, it can save time and a lot of frustration.

Echo and audio feedback are some of the most annoying parts of group calls, especially when you can’t tell which device is causing it. This feature should take a lot of that pain away and make Meet feel more polished in real-world office setups.

If Google Meet stops audio chaos in conference rooms, will that make you use it more?
Yes, definitely.
62.5%
Maybe.
12.5%
Probably not.
0%
I don’t use Meet anyway.
25%
8 Votes

Google Meet keeps catching up


Updates like this might look small on paper, but they really do improve how Google Meet feels day to day. It also helps it stay competitive with platforms like Zoom, which already offers a similar experience. If you’ve ever used the Zoom mobile app near a Zoom Room, you’ve probably seen that proximity-based prompt to join or pair, and this is Google’s take on the same idea.

In other Google news, the tech giant is also testing new UI changes for Android 17. On top of that, it recently launched a new beta feature for paid users in the US called “Personal Intelligence,” which lets its AI chatbot pull info from apps like Gmail, Google Photos, and YouTube to give more personalized answers.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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