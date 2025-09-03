Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google Maps for Android will soon make sure you don't miss a turn

The Google Maps Life Update notifications feature will keep you going in the right direction.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates Apps Google
An Android phone being held in the tight hand has Google Maps on thge display.
Some Pixel and Samsung users with handsets running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 have spotted Google Maps Live Updates notifications on their notification bar and on the lock screen of their phones. Android Live Updates is similar to the iPhone's Live Activities as it tracks your food orders, ride share arrivals, and sports scores. These notifications appear on the top of the phone across the status bar, where you can see the time on the left side, notification icons from apps and messages, and system icons like 5G/LTE, Wi-Fi, battery, etc.

On the status bar, Android's Live Update will show small icons or progress indicators. Pulling down the notification shade will show the entire Live Update notification. With the latest Android 16 QPR 2 Beta release, Google Maps notifications are showing up as Live Updates in the notification bar (aka status bar), and cards on the top of the navigation drawer and on the lock screen. The status bar notifications look like a small pill on the left side with a tiny arrow showing you which way to go.

Is Google Maps Live Updates notifications a cool feature?

Vote View Result

The lock screen notification and the notifications at the top of the navigation drawer show the direction you should be traveling, along with the ETA. The Google Maps icon appears on the left side of the notification. The notifications will come in handy for those who might have accidentally switched apps while navigating. Also,they offer a quick return to the Maps app with a tap of the notification. There is also a small link that will end the navigation session if you wish.

Screenshots show new Google Maps Live Update notifications feature.
Screenshots for the Google Maps Live Updates notifications. | Image credit-Android Authority

As cool as this feature is, it has not been widely disseminated by Google yet. and we have no idea when or if it might roll out. Right now we can assume that Google is testing this feature, which is why the small number of Android users who have seen a Google Maps Live Updates notification have been using a device running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2.  My Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 does not have this feature yet.

Since it did show up in the Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) beta, it is possible that we will see this feature officially released during the December Pixel Feature Drop. Sometime this month, Google will release the stable Android 16 QPR1 update, aka the September Pixel Feature Drop. At that time, those running the Android 16 QPR1 Beta will be able to exit the Beta program without wiping their phones. However, if you already updated to any of the Android 16 QPR2 Beta releases, to avoid being forced to factory reset your phone, you'll need to stick with the Beta until the December Pixel Feature Drop is launched.

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 2

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 16
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless