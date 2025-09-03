Google Maps for Android will soon make sure you don't miss a turn

Some Pixel and Samsung users with handsets running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 have spotted Google Maps Live Updates notifications on their notification bar and on the lock screen of their phones. Android Live Updates is similar to the iPhone's Live Activities as it tracks your food orders, ride share arrivals, and sports scores. These notifications appear on the top of the phone across the status bar, where you can see the time on the left side, notification icons from apps and messages, and system icons like 5G/LTE, Wi-Fi, battery, etc.





On the status bar, Android's Live Update will show small icons or progress indicators. Pulling down the notification shade will show the entire Live Update notification. With the latest Android 16 QPR 2 Beta release, Google Maps notifications are showing up as Live Updates in the notification bar (aka status bar), and cards on the top of the navigation drawer and on the lock screen. The status bar notifications look like a small pill on the left side with a tiny arrow showing you which way to go.

The lock screen notification and the notifications at the top of the navigation drawer show the direction you should be traveling, along with the ETA. The Google Maps icon appears on the left side of the notification. The notifications will come in handy for those who might have accidentally switched apps while navigating. Also,they offer a quick return to the Maps app with a tap of the notification. There is also a small link that will end the navigation session if you wish.









Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2. My Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 does not have this feature yet. As cool as this feature is, it has not been widely disseminated by Google yet. and we have no idea when or if it might roll out. Right now we can assume that Google is testing this feature, which is why the small number of Android users who have seen a Google Maps Live Updates notification have been using a device runningQPR2 Beta 2. My Pixel 6 Pro runningQPR2 Beta 2 does not have this feature yet.





Since it did show up in the Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) beta, it is possible that we will see this feature officially released during the December Pixel Feature Drop. Sometime this month, Google will release the stable Android 16 QPR1 update, aka the September Pixel Feature Drop. At that time, those running the Android 16 QPR1 Beta will be able to exit the Beta program without wiping their phones. However, if you already updated to any of the Android 16 QPR2 Beta releases, to avoid being forced to factory reset your phone, you'll need to stick with the Beta until the December Pixel Feature Drop is launched.