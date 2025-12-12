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Google Chat is finally getting a major feature Gmail has offered for years

A long-overdue feature is here.

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Google is finally adding the ability to schedule messages in Google Chat.

Google took forever to bring this feature


Message scheduling is one of the most common features among nearly all messaging apps used in workspaces. Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Signal all support the ability to schedule messages for later delivery. In fact, Gmail gained the power to schedule emails for automatic delivery at a set time in the future way back in 2019. Other apps like Google Messages and Instagram have had this feature for some time. However, this important ability was missing in Google Chat until now. 

The Mountain View-based company has now announced that the feature is coming, also confirming that it has been one of the most requested additions. Well, why wouldn’t it be? It ensures you’re being respectful of your colleague’s time zone and not bombarding their DMs late at night in their region while it’s still working hours in yours. You can schedule the message to be automatically delivered when their work shift begins.

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The process of scheduling messages in Google Chat is very similar to scheduling emails in Gmail. First, you need to draft your message, then click the new up-arrow icon that appears next to the Send button. Next, select the date and time when you want the message to be delivered. You can schedule a message up to 120 days in advance, which is similar to what Slack supports but much longer than Microsoft Teams, which allows scheduling messages only up to 7 days out.

Google Chat will keep all scheduled messages under a new Drafts shortcut that appears in the left sidebar. From there, you can manage your scheduled messages – edit them, reschedule them, or cancel them altogether. That said, Google has started rolling out the feature, and it should become widely available by mid-January 2026.

Were you eagerly waiting for the message scheduling feature in Google Chat?
Yes – the feature was long overdue.
81.82%
No – I don't think I'd be using this feature.
18.18%
11 Votes

It's finally here!



Message scheduling is one of the most important features every messaging app should have. I really don't know what took Google so long to introduce this feature to Google Chat – especially since it's already available in most other communication-based Google Workspace apps like Google Meet and Gmail for quite some time.

In addition to introducing the message scheduling feature, the search giant also announced that Chat can now be accessed from chat.google.com along with mail.google.com/chat. The latter method still works, but Google says the new one loads Chat faster. Of course, the Google Chat smartphone apps are still available, and you also have the option to open Gmail in your browser and click on Chat, which appears in the left sidebar, to access it.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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