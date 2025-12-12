Google Chat is finally getting a major feature Gmail has offered for years

Google took forever to bring this feature





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The process of scheduling messages in Google Chat is very similar to scheduling emails in Gmail. First, you need to draft your message, then click the new up-arrow icon that appears next to the Send button. Next, select the date and time when you want the message to be delivered. You can schedule a message up to 120 days in advance, which is similar to what Slack supports but much longer than Microsoft Teams, which allows scheduling messages only up to 7 days out.



Google Chat will keep all scheduled messages under a new Drafts shortcut that appears in the left sidebar. From there, you can manage your scheduled messages – edit them, reschedule them, or cancel them altogether. That said, Google has started rolling out the feature, and it should become widely available by mid-January 2026.





Were you eagerly waiting for the message scheduling feature in Google Chat? Yes – the feature was long overdue. 81.82% No – I don't think I'd be using this feature. 18.18% Vote 11 Votes

It's finally here!



Message scheduling is one of the most important features every messaging app should have. I really don't know what took Google so long to introduce this feature to Google Chat – especially since it's already available in most other communication-based Google Workspace apps like Google Meet and Gmail for quite some time.

In addition to introducing the message scheduling feature, the search giant also In addition to introducing the message scheduling feature, the search giant also announced that Chat can now be accessed from chat.google.com along with mail.google.com/chat. The latter method still works, but Google says the new one loads Chat faster. Of course, the Google Chat smartphone apps are still available, and you also have the option to open Gmail in your browser and click on Chat, which appears in the left sidebar, to access it. Message scheduling is one of the most important features every messaging app should have. I really don't know what took Google so long to introduce this feature to Google Chat – especially since it's already available in most other communication-based Google Workspace apps like Google Meet and Gmail for quite some time.

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