Instagram users can now schedule direct messages up to 29 days in advance

Instagram has been busy enhancing the DM experience lately. They recently added location sharing within DMs, customizable nicknames, and even advanced filtering tools for creators to manage their message requests. It seems like they're really focusing on making DMs a more powerful communication tool, however, it is unknown why the platform hasn't made a more official announcement on the addition of this newest feature.I think this update will be very helpful to those that often use direct messages, as well as Instagram influencers that may want to send messages at specific times based on their analytics. Personally, I can see myself using this feature quite a bit. I typically come across reels that I want to share with my friends and family via DMs, but I may see them very late at night while doomscrolling. It would be nice to be able to schedule those to be sent in the morning instead, and not disturb them or, worse — publicize the fact that I'm a night owl.