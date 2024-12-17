Instagram users can now schedule direct messages up to 29 days in advance
Instagram is rolling out features once again this month, this time by quietly introducing a scheduling feature for direct messages. While scheduling posts and Reels has been possible for a while, DMs have lagged behind – until now. This new addition allows users to compose messages and schedule them to send at a later date and time, up to 29 days in advance.
Instagram has been busy enhancing the DM experience lately. They recently added location sharing within DMs, customizable nicknames, and even advanced filtering tools for creators to manage their message requests. It seems like they're really focusing on making DMs a more powerful communication tool, however, it is unknown why the platform hasn't made a more official announcement on the addition of this newest feature.
Think of the possibilities. You can schedule birthday messages for friends at midnight, send reminders to your study group about an upcoming deadline, or even plan a surprise for your family. If you're a business owner, you can schedule promotional messages to coincide with product launches or special offers. Travelers can use it to connect with friends or family in different time zones without worrying about waking them up in the middle of the night.
This feature has been quietly rolling out globally, so you might already have it without even knowing it. To check, just type your message, hold down the send button, and see if the scheduling option pops up. It's a simple addition, but it opens up a whole new level of flexibility and control for Instagram users.
Instagram's new DM scheduling feature | Image credit — TechCrunch
Instagram has been busy enhancing the DM experience lately. They recently added location sharing within DMs, customizable nicknames, and even advanced filtering tools for creators to manage their message requests. It seems like they're really focusing on making DMs a more powerful communication tool, however, it is unknown why the platform hasn't made a more official announcement on the addition of this newest feature.
I think this update will be very helpful to those that often use direct messages, as well as Instagram influencers that may want to send messages at specific times based on their analytics. Personally, I can see myself using this feature quite a bit. I typically come across reels that I want to share with my friends and family via DMs, but I may see them very late at night while doomscrolling. It would be nice to be able to schedule those to be sent in the morning instead, and not disturb them or, worse — publicize the fact that I'm a night owl.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: