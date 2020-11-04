iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Google Messages will soon let you to schedule messages to be sent later

by Iskra Petrova
Nov 04, 2020, 6:55 AM
The Google Messages app has been getting a lot of useful features recently, and now, joining the new capabilities of the app is a message scheduling feature. Android Central reports that a new update to the Google Messages app will allow you to schedule messages to be sent later.

The new feature comes via a server-side update, so you can’t download it manually. However, it may prove to be very useful as it allows you to schedule a text for later today, or for the evening, or even tomorrow. You can schedule the exact time to send it as well.

To schedule a message, you have to long-press the Send button. You can then chose the time for your message to be sent. The default options are “Later today, 6:00 pm”, “Later tonight, 9:00 pm), and “Tomorrow, 8:00 am”. However, Google is not limiting you to only those options, as you can also have a custom date and time. After you have picked your time, you tap on Save. Your scheduled messages will appear with a clock icon next to them.

Additionally, you can edit the scheduled message, delete it, or sent it right away.

Twitter user Sai Reddy has discovered the new feature:

As this is a server-side update, it’s still enabled only for a small number of users. We expect the feature to come to more users in the coming weeks.

