Google Messages will soon let you to schedule messages to be sent later
To schedule a message, you have to long-press the Send button. You can then chose the time for your message to be sent. The default options are “Later today, 6:00 pm”, “Later tonight, 9:00 pm), and “Tomorrow, 8:00 am”. However, Google is not limiting you to only those options, as you can also have a custom date and time. After you have picked your time, you tap on Save. Your scheduled messages will appear with a clock icon next to them.
Additionally, you can edit the scheduled message, delete it, or sent it right away.
Twitter user Sai Reddy has discovered the new feature:
Finally Google Messages added "Schedule message" feature.— Sai Reddy (@besaireddy) November 4, 2020
Put some text in draft, tap and hold send button "schedule message" option will popup. Previously used to get and option to add subject for mms now it moved to 3 dot menu @9to5Google@SkylledDev@AndroidPolicepic.twitter.com/iMNoSt3hLu
As this is a server-side update, it’s still enabled only for a small number of users. We expect the feature to come to more users in the coming weeks.