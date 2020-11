Google Messages will soon let you to schedule messages to be sent later

Finally Google Messages added "Schedule message" feature.



Put some text in draft, tap and hold send button "schedule message" option will popup. Previously used to get and option to add subject for mms now it moved to 3 dot menu @9to5Google@SkylledDev@AndroidPolicepic.twitter.com/iMNoSt3hLu — Sai Reddy (@besaireddy) November 4, 2020





The Google Messages app has been getting a lot of useful features recently, and now, joining the new capabilities of the app is a message scheduling feature. Android Central reports that a new update to the Google Messages app will allow you to schedule messages to be sent later.The new feature comes via a server-side update, so you can’t download it manually. However, it may prove to be very useful as it allows you to schedule a text for later today, or for the evening, or even tomorrow. You can schedule the exact time to send it as well.To schedule a message, you have to long-press the Send button. You can then chose the time for your message to be sent. The default options are “Later today, 6:00 pm”, “Later tonight, 9:00 pm), and “Tomorrow, 8:00 am”. However, Google is not limiting you to only those options, as you can also have a custom date and time. After you have picked your time, you tap on Save. Your scheduled messages will appear with a clock icon next to them.Additionally, you can edit the scheduled message, delete it, or sent it right away.Twitter user Sai Reddy has discovered the new feature:As this is a server-side update, it’s still enabled only for a small number of users. We expect the feature to come to more users in the coming weeks.