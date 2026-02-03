Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

You could be the next target for scammers if you receive an email from this official Microsoft account

Wait! Don't call this number, as it could be a scam.

Microsoft
Online scams have skyrocketed in recent years. In 2024 alone, more than $16.6 billion in losses were reported to the FBI. One main reason internet crimes continue to grow is that scammers constantly devise new ways to trick victims into surrendering their hard-earned money and data. The latest tactic some scammers are using involves sending emails from official-looking Microsoft accounts, in which they falsely claim that you need to pay for a transaction made on your account.

Scam emails coming from an official Microsoft account


Microsoft has plenty of products under its umbrella besides the Windows operating system. One of these is Power BI, a business analytics platform that, according to Microsoft, offers "integrated tools and services to connect, visualize, and share data across your organization." The service has an associated email address—no-reply-powerbi@microsoft.com—which is used to send subscription emails.

To ensure you don't miss an important notification, Microsoft explicitly recommends whitelisting this address in your spam filter. As it turns out, some online scammers are exploiting this trust, as it was recently reported that a user received an email from this address in which the scammer falsely claimed a $399 transaction had been made on their account.

Unlike most scams, where you usually expect the scammer to provide a link in the email for paying the transaction fee, the cybercriminal took a different approach here. The email stated that if you hadn't done this transaction, you needed to call the provided number to "cancel or get an instant refund."

The lady to whom this email was sent called the number, where she was asked to install a remote access application on her device. The criminals' intention was likely to gain access to her device through that app and steal her data. So basically, the main scam doesn't begin when you receive the email. Instead, it starts when you call the provided number and install the requested application.

Interestingly, many similar cases have been reported on various online forums. Another user on the Microsoft forum mentioned receiving an email from a similar address in which the scammer claimed that Bitcoin worth $600 had been purchased through their account. If they hadn't made the purchase (which they obviously didn't), they were instructed to contact the provided number to reach the support team.

How are cybercriminals even able to use a Microsoft email address?



If you've read this far, you're probably wondering how these phishing emails appear to come from a Microsoft email address. As it turns out, Power BI allows you to add any external email address as a subscriber to a dashboard. Those addresses then receive emails sent from this official Microsoft address: no-reply-powerbi@microsoft.com.

The catch here is that the person who has added your email address as a subscriber to the Power BI dashboard has permission to edit the content of the mail, and this ability is what scammers are exploiting. They add any random valid email address to the dashboard, edit the mail content with all that transaction information, and send the mails.

Since the email comes from an official Microsoft account, many users who don't know how phishing scams work may end up believing it and losing their data to a scammer. The email does indicate that you are receiving this email only because your email address has been added as a subscriber to a Power BI dashboard, but since it is mentioned at the very end of the email, many users might miss it. Fortunately, Microsoft has reportedly disabled the email subscription feature as a temporary fix while it is developing a permanent solution.

How can you tell whether an email is genuine or a scam?

How to keep yourself safe from such phishing scams


It isn't the first time Microsoft Power BI has been used to scam users. In February last year, it was reported that the platform was used to transmit phishing links. Scammers have also recently exploited loopholes in other platforms like PayPal and Google to trick users into their scams. Because of all these reasons, it's crucial to know how you can spot a phishing email or message.

First, you should look for grammatical and spelling mistakes in emails or messages you suspect are from malicious actors. Also, you must check for even slight misspellings in the sender's domain. For instance, a phishing email from mirosooft.com instead of the legitimate microsoft.com.

In most of these scammy emails and messages, you will be asked to install an application or contact a number.  You can also rely on the scam detection feature of your smartphones. Above all, always remember that companies like Microsoft will never ask you to install any remote access application or pay for unauthorized transactions.

Aman Kumar
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
