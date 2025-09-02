Gboard for Android gets some nice new features

Gboard for Android is a virtual QWERTY keyboard app that is in the process of being made over. A new setting made for the app will allow users to change the font size of the keyboard from the keyboard instead of through their phone's settings. Get the virtual QWERTY keyboard on the screen of your Android phone by opening the Google Messages app and pressing on the "Compose" button. Tap the gear icon. If you don't see one on the Gboard virtual QWERTY, long-press the comma key and slide to the gear icon.





Tap the gear icon and go to Preferences > Font Size . The default option is "Match Systems," and using the slider inside the "Font size" box, you can reduce the font on the QWERTY to 85% of the default size (in other words, the font will be smaller) to as large as 200% of the default font. This might come in handy if you have a vision issue that makes it hard to read the letters and numbers in the Gboard keys. The icons in the Gboard toolboard also increase or decrease in size as you adjust the font size.





As you move the "Font size" slider from left to right, the sizes are 85%, 100%, 115%, 130%, 150%, 180%, 200%. This feature has been found on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest released version of Android 16 QPR2 Beta. One thing that isn't showing up for me in Gboard is some new AI features that are only available for the Pixel 10 series. A pencil with sparkles icon in the suggestion bar in Gboard will allow you to access Writing Tools and check what you've just written for errors in grammar, punctuation, and spot any typos.









You'll also be able to request that the text you've written be rewritten to be more professional or rewritten with a friendlier tone. You can also make it longer or shorter by employing voice commands to say, "Rephrase this," or "Make it longer," or even, "Make it shorter." Smart Edit allows you to use voice commands to make edits. With your voice, you can replace a word with another, insert a word, add punctuation, or replace a word. To do the latter, for example, you'd say, "Change Dog to Cat."



