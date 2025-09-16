Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Premium Garmin Venu 2 returns to the spotlight after $150 discount at Walmart

While not a spring chicken, the watch still holds its ground and is a steal at this discount.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two Garmin Venu 2 smartwatches on a white background.
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music may be a top choice for active users after a sweet $100 discount, but if you’re looking for a sleek Garmin smartwatch at a bargain, you might want to check out Walmart’s deal on the Garmin Venu 2.

This stylish timepiece is currently selling for 38% off, saving you $150. Thanks to this discount, you can snag one for just $249.99 instead of splurging around $400. We don’t know how long this offer will last, so we suggest you act fast and take advantage of it while it’s still up for grabs.

Garmin Venu 2: Now $150 OFF at Walmart!

$249 99
$399 99
$150 off (38%)
Walmart is offering a massive $150 discount on the Garmin Venu 2, allowing you to score one for just $249.99. The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and offers up to 11 days of battery life. It's a great pick if you don't want to overspend on the newer Venu 3 models. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Walmart


Sure, the Garmin Venu 2 isn’t exactly a spring chicken, but it’s still great value for money at its current sub-$250 price. It sports a premium design, complementing both casual attire and more formal clothing. It also has a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display, making navigation through the menus easier.

Since it’s a high-end Garmin smartwatch, it’s also loaded with health-tracking features. For instance, it can keep tabs on your energy reserves, track your respiration and stress, and even estimate your fitness age. Meanwhile, its Coach feature enables it to provide training plans that adapt to you.

Of course, you also get lifestyle functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and access to the Connect IQ store. Sadly, the watch doesn’t boast a built-in microphone, which means you won’t be able to use it for phone calls. On the flip side, it offers up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge.

All in all, the Garmin Venu 2 still holds its ground. So, if you don’t want to overspend on the newer Venu 3 models, this handsome fella may be the perfect choice for you, especially now that it’s selling for $150 off at Walmart. So, don’t miss out!

Premium Garmin Venu 2 returns to the spotlight after $150 discount at Walmart

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless