Premium Garmin Venu 2 returns to the spotlight after $150 discount at Walmart
While not a spring chicken, the watch still holds its ground and is a steal at this discount.
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music may be a top choice for active users after a sweet $100 discount, but if you’re looking for a sleek Garmin smartwatch at a bargain, you might want to check out Walmart’s deal on the Garmin Venu 2.
This stylish timepiece is currently selling for 38% off, saving you $150. Thanks to this discount, you can snag one for just $249.99 instead of splurging around $400. We don’t know how long this offer will last, so we suggest you act fast and take advantage of it while it’s still up for grabs.
Sure, the Garmin Venu 2 isn’t exactly a spring chicken, but it’s still great value for money at its current sub-$250 price. It sports a premium design, complementing both casual attire and more formal clothing. It also has a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display, making navigation through the menus easier.
Since it’s a high-end Garmin smartwatch, it’s also loaded with health-tracking features. For instance, it can keep tabs on your energy reserves, track your respiration and stress, and even estimate your fitness age. Meanwhile, its Coach feature enables it to provide training plans that adapt to you.
All in all, the Garmin Venu 2 still holds its ground. So, if you don’t want to overspend on the newer Venu 3 models, this handsome fella may be the perfect choice for you, especially now that it’s selling for $150 off at Walmart. So, don’t miss out!
Of course, you also get lifestyle functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and access to the Connect IQ store. Sadly, the watch doesn’t boast a built-in microphone, which means you won’t be able to use it for phone calls. On the flip side, it offers up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge.
