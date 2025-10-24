Massive 45% discount cuts $500 off Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2)
Boasting immense durability and a plethora of features, the smartwatch is a top choice for anyone with an active lifestyle. Save while the deal lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Boasting a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display, this bad boy is tough-as-nails. It can withstand everything, making it the perfect companion for people with an active lifestyle and dangerous hobbies. Of course, all this epicness comes at an equally mind-blowing — straight-up eye-watering — price. In the case of our friend here, it will set you back about $1,100, which, yeah, it’s a lot — to put it mildly.
But don’t fret, fellow deal hunter, as you won’t have to shell out that much cash, since a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive 45% discount on the 51mm model in Whitestone. This slashes a whole $500 off the watch’s usual cost, allowing you to grab one for just under $600.
For example, it can last up to 31 days of usage on one charge in smartwatch mode. That’s remarkable battery life, considering the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and Apple Watch Ultra 3 both deliver about two to three days of usage per charge. And just like these two, its screen is AMOLED and touch-sensitive, so you can enjoy crisp visuals and navigate through menus with ease.
As a proper Garmin smartwatch, it’s also full of health-tracking features. It keeps tabs on your energy reserves, stamina levels, and even recovery time, to name a few. It supports Garmin Coach, offering tailored training plans, works with Garmin Pay, delivers notifications directly on your wrist, and even lets you download apps directly from the Connect IQ store. If that’s not enough, it rocks a real built-in LED flashlight, unlike most smartwatches that use their screens to mimic a flashlight.
Recommended Stories
All in all, we think the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is unmissable at $500 off. So if you think so too, don’t miss out and save today!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: