Massive 45% discount cuts $500 off Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2)





Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire: Save $500! $500 off (45%) A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $500 discount on the Sapphire edition of the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, dropping it below $600. The watch was clearly made for people after a premium timepiece with a rugged, durable design. It's unmissable at its current price, sooo... don't miss out!



But don’t fret, fellow deal hunter, as you won’t have to shell out that much cash, since a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive 45% discount on the 51mm model in Whitestone. This slashes a whole $500 off the watch’s usual cost, allowing you to grab one for just under $600.



For example, it can last up to 31 days of usage on one charge in smartwatch mode. That’s remarkable battery life, considering the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and



As a proper Garmin smartwatch, it’s also full of health-tracking features. It keeps tabs on your energy reserves, stamina levels, and even recovery time, to name a few. It supports Garmin Coach, offering tailored training plans, works with Garmin Pay, delivers notifications directly on your wrist, and even lets you download apps directly from the Connect IQ store. If that’s not enough, it rocks a real built-in LED flashlight, unlike most smartwatches that use their screens to mimic a flashlight.



All in all, we think the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is unmissable at $500 off. So if you think so too, don’t miss out and save today!

When a smartwatch has the word “Epix” in its moniker, you immediately know it was built for epic adventures in the wild or workouts that will test every fiber in your body. And in the case of the Sapphire Edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2), this holds true in every way.Boasting a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display, this bad boy is tough-as-nails. It can withstand everything, making it the perfect companion for people with an active lifestyle and dangerous hobbies. Of course, all this epicness comes at an equally mind-blowing — straight-up eye-watering — price. In the case of our friend here, it will set you back about $1,100, which, yeah, it’s a lot — to put it mildly.