Massive 45% discount cuts $500 off Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2)

When a smartwatch has the word “Epix” in its moniker, you immediately know it was built for epic adventures in the wild or workouts that will test every fiber in your body. And in the case of the Sapphire Edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2), this holds true in every way.

Boasting a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display, this bad boy is tough-as-nails. It can withstand everything, making it the perfect companion for people with an active lifestyle and dangerous hobbies. Of course, all this epicness comes at an equally mind-blowing — straight-up eye-watering — price. In the case of our friend here, it will set you back about $1,100, which, yeah, it’s a lot — to put it mildly.

But don’t fret, fellow deal hunter, as you won’t have to shell out that much cash, since a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive 45% discount on the 51mm model in Whitestone. This slashes a whole $500 off the watch’s usual cost, allowing you to grab one for just under $600.

While the offer doesn’t come directly from Amazon, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed, giving you peace of mind that you’ll be covered in case there’s an issue with the smartwatch. After all, spending $600 on a wearable isn’t a small feat, and we fully understand that. That said, we also can’t deny that the watch offers a lot for its current price.

For example, it can last up to 31 days of usage on one charge in smartwatch mode. That’s remarkable battery life, considering the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and Apple Watch Ultra 3 both deliver about two to three days of usage per charge. And just like these two, its screen is AMOLED and touch-sensitive, so you can enjoy crisp visuals and navigate through menus with ease.

As a proper Garmin smartwatch, it’s also full of health-tracking features. It keeps tabs on your energy reserves, stamina levels, and even recovery time, to name a few. It supports Garmin Coach, offering tailored training plans, works with Garmin Pay, delivers notifications directly on your wrist, and even lets you download apps directly from the Connect IQ store. If that’s not enough, it rocks a real built-in LED flashlight, unlike most smartwatches that use their screens to mimic a flashlight.

However, it has one downside: you can’t use it for phone calls, since it doesn’t have a built-in mic and speaker. On the flip side, you’ll be able to accept or reject incoming calls and use your phone to speak with the person calling you.

All in all, we think the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is unmissable at $500 off. So if you think so too, don’t miss out and save today!

