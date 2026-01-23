Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta brings great news for mobile gamers

Game Booster+ is here to improve and streamline mobile gaming









Coming as part of Good Lock, Game Booster+ promises several very exciting upgrades One of the most important changes includes Touch Mapping. With it, users will be able to map controller keys to on-screen controls. That means they get to play games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile using an Xbox or PS5 controller on their Samsung phone or tablet. That's a huge win for gamers who want to play touch-only games with a gamepad.



Another major change replaces the existing Game Booster GPU settings. It allows mobile gaming enthusiasts to adjust the CPU and GPU parameters on a per-game basis. This ensures flawless performance optimization. Whether you're prioritizing stable frame rates for action-packed titles or battery life while solving a puzzle, this feature gives you a whole new level of control.



Another major change replaces the existing Game Booster GPU settings. It allows mobile gaming enthusiasts to adjust the CPU and GPU parameters on a per-game basis. This ensures flawless performance optimization. Whether you're prioritizing stable frame rates for action-packed titles or battery life while solving a puzzle, this feature gives you a whole new level of control.



Possibly most exciting of all, Game Booster+ lets users fast-forward intro videos on titles. Once the feature is enabled, the introduction video plays more quickly, so gaming can begin faster.





This doesn't sound like a massive upgrade, but speaking from personal experience, sitting through long, repetitive intros has often left me not wanting to play at all. More importantly, the fast-forwarding of intro videos practically can't be found anywhere else, which makes it even more exciting.





Of course, intro videos sometimes act as a "mask" for actual loading time. It's likely that the feature won't get us in the action any faster on those occasions. In any case, it'll be interesting to see how the system handles those transitions.





When can you get it?



