Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta brings great news for mobile gamers

Samsung One UI
A hand holding the Galaxy S25+, showing the phone's display.
Samsung keeps driving momentum with the One UI 8.5, which is currently in a  beta rollout. Earlier this week, the South Korean tech giant announced the new Bixby, a Good Lock update, and even accidentally leaked one of the best Galaxy S26 Ultra display features. And now, it has something exciting for mobile gamers. 

Game Booster+ is here to improve and streamline mobile gaming


Coming as part of Good Lock, Game Booster+ promises several very exciting upgrades.

One of the most important changes includes Touch Mapping. With it, users will be able to map controller keys to on-screen controls. That means they get to play games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile using an Xbox or PS5 controller on their Samsung phone or tablet. That's a huge win for gamers who want to play touch-only games with a gamepad.

Touch Mapping in action | Image credit — Samsung - Samsung&#039;s One UI 8.5 beta brings great news for mobile gamers
Touch Mapping in action | Image credit — Samsung

Another major change replaces the existing Game Booster GPU settings. It allows mobile gaming enthusiasts to adjust the CPU and GPU parameters on a per-game basis. This ensures flawless performance optimization. Whether you're prioritizing stable frame rates for action-packed titles or battery life while solving a puzzle, this feature gives you a whole new level of control. 

A preview of the Game Booster+ settings | Image credit — Samsung - Samsung&#039;s One UI 8.5 beta brings great news for mobile gamers
A preview of the Game Booster+ settings | Image credit — Samsung

Possibly most exciting of all, Game Booster+ lets users fast-forward intro videos on titles. Once the feature is enabled, the introduction video plays more quickly, so gaming can begin faster. 

This doesn't sound like a massive upgrade, but speaking from personal experience, sitting through long, repetitive intros has often left me not wanting to play at all. More importantly, the fast-forwarding of intro videos practically can't be found anywhere else, which makes it even more exciting. 

Of course, intro videos sometimes act as a "mask" for actual loading time. It's likely that the feature won't get us in the action any faster on those occasions. In any case, it'll be interesting to see how the system handles those transitions.

When can you get it?


All of these exciting gaming-oriented extras have the potential to significantly improve users' mobile gaming experience. However, gamers may have to wait a while to access them, as they're currently exclusively available to One UI 8.5-supporting devices. 

At the moment, the One UI 8.5 beta program is only open to the Galaxy S25 lineup in select markets. The software's stable version is expected to roll out alongside the Galaxy S26 announcement, which is getting increasingly likely to land on February 25. A wider One UI 8.5 release will likely come to older devices later this year.

Excited about Game Booster+?


Currently, Galaxy S25 users can join the beta version of One UI 8.5 through the Samsung Members app. 

Samsung listens


AI has been a major focus for Samsung over the past few years. But these Game Booster+ features don't feel AI-motivated at all. To me, they show the company is actually listening to its community. 

The South Korean tech giant launches premium phones with high-end chipsets, so why not throw in these nice additions so the end user can easily unlock this potential whenever they need it?
COMMENTS (1)

