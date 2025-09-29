Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Z Flip 6 just unlocked a long-awaited AI trick

With One UI 8 and a little workaround, Flip 6 owners can now use Gemini without opening their phone — though it’s still not as seamless as it could be.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Flip 6 just unlocked a long-awaited AI trick
Gemini is available on the cover screen of Samsung's newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7. However, older models have missed that feature, and many Samsung fans have been hoping to get it. Well, now, finally, some wishes have been granted

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 now gaining Gemini access from the cover screen 


Now, if you want to use Gemini on the cover screen, you'll have to use the "Hey Google" wake-up command or add the app to Good Lock's launcher widget. 

Still, long-pressing the power button still prompts you to open the phone to continue, which is definitely making Gemini summoning less convenient than ideal. We do hope this will change with a future update, though. 


Luckily, almost all of Gemini's features work on the cover display. Basically, you can use voice or text input for regular queries, and Gemini Live works, including sharing your camera feed. The only feature missing is screen sharing, which does not seem like a huge deal given how small the cover screen is anyway. 

Flip 6 and One UI 8


Samsung previously announced that Gemini on the cover screen will be coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This update is a part of the One UI 8 update. However, the activation of Gemini isn't coinciding with an OTA update, so we're likely talking to a server-side change or an update to the Gemini app itself. 

However, you still need One UI 8 to run Gemini on your Flip 6''s cover screen, so you'll need to get the Android 16-based update first. 

Would you use Gemini on your Flip’s cover screen?

Vote View Result

Gemini on the cover screen is super useful for flip phones


One of the pros of rocking a flip phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is that it's compact, but you can still do plenty of stuff from the cover screen if you're on the go. I think adding Gemini to the features you can use without opening the foldable phone is a great addition to the experience. This way, when you're out and about, you can quickly access the AI assistant on your foldable. 

Galaxy Z Flip 6 just unlocked a long-awaited AI trick

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13 preview: nobody settles!

by Preslav Kateliev • 1

Is the new iPhone 17 Pro telephoto worth $1,099? Only for these users

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Samsung is incredibly spreading the One UI 8 love to the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10+, A55, and more

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless