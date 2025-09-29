Galaxy Z Flip 6 just unlocked a long-awaited AI trick
With One UI 8 and a little workaround, Flip 6 owners can now use Gemini without opening their phone — though it’s still not as seamless as it could be.
Gemini is available on the cover screen of Samsung's newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7. However, older models have missed that feature, and many Samsung fans have been hoping to get it. Well, now, finally, some wishes have been granted.
Now, if you want to use Gemini on the cover screen, you'll have to use the "Hey Google" wake-up command or add the app to Good Lock's launcher widget.
Luckily, almost all of Gemini's features work on the cover display. Basically, you can use voice or text input for regular queries, and Gemini Live works, including sharing your camera feed. The only feature missing is screen sharing, which does not seem like a huge deal given how small the cover screen is anyway.
Samsung previously announced that Gemini on the cover screen will be coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This update is a part of the One UI 8 update. However, the activation of Gemini isn't coinciding with an OTA update, so we're likely talking to a server-side change or an update to the Gemini app itself.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 now gaining Gemini access from the cover screen
Still, long-pressing the power button still prompts you to open the phone to continue, which is definitely making Gemini summoning less convenient than ideal. We do hope this will change with a future update, though.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Flip 6 and One UI 8
However, you still need One UI 8 to run Gemini on your Flip 6''s cover screen, so you'll need to get the Android 16-based update first.
Gemini on the cover screen is super useful for flip phones
One of the pros of rocking a flip phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is that it's compact, but you can still do plenty of stuff from the cover screen if you're on the go. I think adding Gemini to the features you can use without opening the foldable phone is a great addition to the experience. This way, when you're out and about, you can quickly access the AI assistant on your foldable.
