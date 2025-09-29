Galaxy Z Flip 6 just unlocked a long-awaited AI trick

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 now gaining Gemini access from the cover screen

Still, long-pressing the power button still prompts you to open the phone to continue, which is definitely making Gemini summoning less convenient than ideal. We do hope this will change with a future update, though.





Flip 6 and One UI 8

One UI 8





Gemini on the cover screen is super useful for flip phones

One of the pros of rocking a flip phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is that it's compact, but you can still do plenty of stuff from the cover screen if you're on the go. I think adding Gemini to the features you can use without opening the foldable phone is a great addition to the experience. This way, when you're out and about, you can quickly access the AI assistant on your foldable.







