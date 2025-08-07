Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a sweet discount on Amazon

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Z Flip 6.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Samsung’s latest and greatest clamshell star, and it’s turning heads among shoppers who love the foldable design. And while Samsung lets you slash up to a whopping $600 off this beauty right now, you can't really cash in unless you’ve got a device to part with.

But do you know which Galaxy Z Flip you can grab at a sweet discount with no trade-in required? The Galaxy Z Flip 6. Amazon is currently offering it for $200 off, bringing the 256GB version below the $900 mark. Just hurry and capitalize as soon as possible, as only a few units are left in stock and the offer could expire soon.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: Now $200 off on Amazon!

$200 off (18%)
Act fast and save $200 on the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 on Amazon. The phone is still worth getting, as it still delivers fast performance and takes gorgeous photos. Only a few units are left, though, and the deal could expire soon. So, don't hesitate—save today!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Save up to $600 with a trade-in!

$499 99
$1099 99
$600 off (55%)
If you want to rock the latest and greatest Galaxy Z Flip 7 instead and have a phone to trade, be sure to check out how much you can save on Samsung.com. The manufacturer offers up to $600 off its all-new clamshell star with eligible trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung


While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 falls into the older device category, don't write it off just yet. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM still allow it to handle any task without a hitch, delivering fast and reliable performance. Additionally, you get a capable 50MP main camera on board that takes gorgeous photos and records videos in 4K resolution. So, it's got your back in the camera department, too.

And it doesn't just stop there—the Galaxy Z Flip 6 holds its own when it comes to battery life, too. Being on the smaller side, it comes with a modest 4,000mAh power cell, but it still packs enough juice to get you through the day without any top-ups. You can expect up to 16 hours of web browsing or a little over nine hours of video streaming before it needs a charge.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still worth getting. So, don't hesitate—tap the offer button in this article and score one for less now!

