Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a sweet discount on Amazon
The phone still packs a punch and is worth every penny at its current price. Act fast and save!
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Samsung’s latest and greatest clamshell star, and it’s turning heads among shoppers who love the foldable design. And while Samsung lets you slash up to a whopping $600 off this beauty right now, you can't really cash in unless you’ve got a device to part with.
But do you know which Galaxy Z Flip you can grab at a sweet discount with no trade-in required? The Galaxy Z Flip 6. Amazon is currently offering it for $200 off, bringing the 256GB version below the $900 mark. Just hurry and capitalize as soon as possible, as only a few units are left in stock and the offer could expire soon.
While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 falls into the older device category, don't write it off just yet. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM still allow it to handle any task without a hitch, delivering fast and reliable performance. Additionally, you get a capable 50MP main camera on board that takes gorgeous photos and records videos in 4K resolution. So, it's got your back in the camera department, too.
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still worth getting. So, don't hesitate—tap the offer button in this article and score one for less now!
And it doesn't just stop there—the Galaxy Z Flip 6 holds its own when it comes to battery life, too. Being on the smaller side, it comes with a modest 4,000mAh power cell, but it still packs enough juice to get you through the day without any top-ups. You can expect up to 16 hours of web browsing or a little over nine hours of video streaming before it needs a charge.
