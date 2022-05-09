 The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a charging speed upgrade, unlike the Fold 4 - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a charging speed upgrade, unlike the Fold 4

Samsung
Daniel Petrov
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a charging speed upgrade, unlike the Fold 4
While Samsung equipped its flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra with 45W charging speed abilities, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 may not be joining in on the offer. 

А 3C electronics certification database listing unearthed by Mukul Sharma has Samsung's regulatory filing for the SM-F7210 and SM-F9360 model numbers (its 2022 foldables), and they list 25W fast charging capabilities, rather than Samsung's top 45W speed.



The current Galaxy Z Fold 3 charging speed is 25W, while the Z Flip 3 charges at 15W, so the only actual charging speed upgrade would be on the clamshell foldable side. 

It seems that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 battery will have a typical capacity of 4270 mAh, consisting of two packs - the 2002 mAh B-BF936ABY one and the larger 2268 mAh EB-BF937ABY battery(2,268mAh) - but Samsung is most likely going to list the total as 4400 mAh.

That's not great but not terrible either, and about the same battery capacity that the Z Fold 3 currently has. Granted, the giant Galaxy Z Fold 3 main display eats the battery like candy floss when you are gaming, but you are getting enough hours of the day on it for watching videos or browsing. If you mainly use the external display, the battery life gets better, but then why get a foldable.

A similar fate awaits the Z Fold 4's endurance benchmarks on a charge, it seems, though the phone is expected to ship with a more frugal Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as well as new OLED display technology that allows for more granular refresh rate management.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar

Popular stories

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless