Accessories Samsung

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 chargers

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 chargers
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has made the Z Flip series look the most appealing it has ever been. Samsung really fleshed out the design, and the new price made the foldable more accessible.

One thing that is not included with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for that price, however, is a charger to go along with it, even though there is a cable included. This information is not exactly a surprise — Samsung has excluded the accessory in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and all phones from the Galaxy S21 lineup.

The Z Flip 3 has a 3300 mAh battery and a maximum charging speed of up to 25W, which you will need to have a fast charger to make full use of — here are some of the best options.

Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger

Samsung no longer includes their own charging bricks inside the box, but it has lowered their price at www.samsung.com to $19. As the name suggests, it can make full use of those 25W to charge up your Galaxy Z Flip 3 as quickly as possible.


25W Super Fast Wall Charger

$19 99
Buy at Samsung

Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W


The 25W charger from Belkin is quite frankly the same thing as the one from Samsung mentioned above. It just boils down to personal preference for which one you want to choose.


Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W

Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III 25W


Anker has earned its badge of trustworthiness throughout the years and the PowerPort III is no exception. It’s a bit cheaper than the options from Samsung and Belkin and provides virtually the same results.

One quirk that differentiates it from the rest is its foldable plug.


Anker PowerPort III 25W

Buy at Amazon

Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger


Whether it’s because of a long trip or heavy traffic, we spend quite a bit of time in our cars. If you need quick charging on the go, the PowerDrive PD 2 can provide you with 18W fast charging through the USB-C Power Delivery port (PD) and 12W through the legacy USB port with PowerIQ.


Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger

Buy at Amazon

Belkin 30W Car Charger


The Belkin version for a 25W car charger splits the power in the same 18W and 12W. The difference with the Belkin 30W car charger is that you can get it in a bundle with a cable for an additional cost, unlike the other options on this list.


Belkin 30W Car Charger

Buy at Amazon

