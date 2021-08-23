Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 chargers

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger









25W Super Fast Wall Charger $19 99 Buy at Samsung

Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W

The 25W charger from Belkin is quite frankly the same thing as the one from Samsung mentioned above. It just boils down to personal preference for which one you want to choose.









Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III 25W

Anker has earned its badge of trustworthiness throughout the years and the PowerPort III is no exception. It’s a bit cheaper than the options from Samsung and Belkin and provides virtually the same results.



Anker has earned its badge of trustworthiness throughout the years and the PowerPort III is no exception. It's a bit cheaper than the options from Samsung and Belkin and provides virtually the same results.

One quirk that differentiates it from the rest is its foldable plug.









Anker PowerPort III 25W Buy at Amazon

Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger

Whether it's because of a long trip or heavy traffic, we spend quite a bit of time in our cars. If you need quick charging on the go, the PowerDrive PD 2 can provide you with 18W fast charging through the USB-C Power Delivery port (PD) and 12W through the legacy USB port with PowerIQ.









Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger Buy at Amazon

Belkin 30W Car Charger

The Belkin version for a 25W car charger splits the power in the same 18W and 12W. The difference with the Belkin 30W car charger is that you can get it in a bundle with a cable for an additional cost, unlike the other options on this list.









