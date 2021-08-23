Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 chargers

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 chargers0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One thing that is not included with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for that price, however, is a charger to go along with it, even though there is a cable included. This information is not exactly a surprise — Samsung has excluded the accessory in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and all phones from the Galaxy S21 lineup.
Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall ChargerSamsung no longer includes their own charging bricks inside the box, but it has lowered their price at www.samsung.com to $19. As the name suggests, it can make full use of those 25W to charge up your Galaxy Z Flip 3 as quickly as possible.
Belkin USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W
The 25W charger from Belkin is quite frankly the same thing as the one from Samsung mentioned above. It just boils down to personal preference for which one you want to choose.
Anker PowerPort III 25W
Anker has earned its badge of trustworthiness throughout the years and the PowerPort III is no exception. It’s a bit cheaper than the options from Samsung and Belkin and provides virtually the same results.
One quirk that differentiates it from the rest is its foldable plug.
Anker 30W PowerDrive PD 2 Car Charger
Whether it’s because of a long trip or heavy traffic, we spend quite a bit of time in our cars. If you need quick charging on the go, the PowerDrive PD 2 can provide you with 18W fast charging through the USB-C Power Delivery port (PD) and 12W through the legacy USB port with PowerIQ.
Belkin 30W Car Charger
The Belkin version for a 25W car charger splits the power in the same 18W and 12W. The difference with the Belkin 30W car charger is that you can get it in a bundle with a cable for an additional cost, unlike the other options on this list.