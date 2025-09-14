Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Watch 7 price drops on Amazon, making it a must-grab deal

The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and is unmissable right now. So, don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person wearing a Galaxy Watch 7.
Looking for a good deal on a feature-rich smartwatch? Look no further, as Amazon’s offer on the Galaxy Watch 7 might be exactly what you’ve been searching for.

Right now, the 40mm version of this beautiful timepiece in Cream is selling at a lovely 20% price cut at the e-commerce giant, allowing you to upgrade your wrist game for just south of $200. Not bad at all, especially when you factor in that this is a premium smartwatch that usually sells for about $250, and here you can get one for $50 off its sticker price.

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth, Cream): Save $50!

$50 off (20%)
The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 in Cream is discounted by $50 on Amazon. This means you can snag one for just under $200, which is a solid price for all the value it offers. This is one of the best smartwatches on the market, so don't waste time—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Now, we don’t know how long this promo will last, though. That’s why it’s a good idea to tap that deal button and save now while the offer is still up for grabs. After all, our friend here may technically be an older smartwatch now that we have the Galaxy Watch 8, but it still holds its ground and ranks among the best smartwatches you can get in 2025.

As a proper high-end timepiece, it has a premium build and feel, making it a good choice for both formal clothing and more casual attire. In addition, it’s loaded with features from top to bottom, including Samsung's body composition analysis, sleep apnea detection, and dual-band GPS.

Since it’s a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, it’s quite customizable and lets you download a plethora of third-party apps on your wrist. Of course, lifestyle functionalities such as NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support are also included.

Add a reliable battery that can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, and you get a smartwatch that’s got your back in any situation, whether you’re working out in the gym or working hard at the office. So, don’t hesitate—save with this deal now!

Galaxy Watch 7 price drops on Amazon, making it a must-grab deal

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
New Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge rumor reveals potentially deal-breaking disadvantage to iPhone 17
New Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge rumor reveals potentially deal-breaking disadvantage to iPhone 17

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless