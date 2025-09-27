Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Amazon slashes Galaxy Watch 7 price, making it an absolute gem

The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a premium design, and is a must-grab at its current price.

While the Galaxy Watch 8 is probably on your radar if you’re a Galaxy fan looking for a premium smartwatch without overspending, its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 7, is currently an even bigger bargain.

Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the 40mm version in Cream, slashing $50 off the price. This lets you grab a unit for just under $200 instead of spending around $250. While we’ve seen bigger discounts in the past—like a $90 markdown a few months ago—you can’t deny that the watch offers a lot of bang for your buck, even at $50 off.

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth, Cream): Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (20%)
Amazon is offering a solid 20% discount on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 in Cream, allowing shoppers to grab one for just under $200. The watch is full of features, has a premium design, and is a great pick if you want a feature-rich wearable but don't want to overspend. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


For starters, it’s a proper premium Samsung wearable, which means it has a sleek, high-end design. In addition, it runs on Wear OS, making it easily customizable and giving you a plethora of third-party apps to choose from via the Google Play Store.

As a lifestyle smartwatch, it also comes with useful features like smart notifications, phone call support, and NFC, all easily controllable via the gorgeous Super AMOLED touchscreen display. Of course, it also boasts all the health-tracking features a smartwatch of this caliber usually comes with, including sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung's body composition analysis.

Battery life is also pretty solid. You can expect the watch to last a day to a day and a half on a single charge without any top-ups. Of course, this isn’t ideal, as some Garmin smartwatches last weeks on one charge, but it’s completely normal, as both the regular Apple Watch and the Google Pixel Watch have similar battery life.

Plus, all the bells and whistles the Galaxy Watch 7 brings to the table more than compensate for its not-that-great battery life. Therefore, if it fits the bill for you, be sure to grab one with this deal while it’s still up for grabs.

