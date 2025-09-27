Amazon slashes Galaxy Watch 7 price, making it an absolute gem
The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a premium design, and is a must-grab at its current price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While the Galaxy Watch 8 is probably on your radar if you’re a Galaxy fan looking for a premium smartwatch without overspending, its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 7, is currently an even bigger bargain.
Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the 40mm version in Cream, slashing $50 off the price. This lets you grab a unit for just under $200 instead of spending around $250. While we’ve seen bigger discounts in the past—like a $90 markdown a few months ago—you can’t deny that the watch offers a lot of bang for your buck, even at $50 off.
For starters, it’s a proper premium Samsung wearable, which means it has a sleek, high-end design. In addition, it runs on Wear OS, making it easily customizable and giving you a plethora of third-party apps to choose from via the Google Play Store.
As a lifestyle smartwatch, it also comes with useful features like smart notifications, phone call support, and NFC, all easily controllable via the gorgeous Super AMOLED touchscreen display. Of course, it also boasts all the health-tracking features a smartwatch of this caliber usually comes with, including sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung's body composition analysis.
Plus, all the bells and whistles the Galaxy Watch 7 brings to the table more than compensate for its not-that-great battery life. Therefore, if it fits the bill for you, be sure to grab one with this deal while it’s still up for grabs.
Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the 40mm version in Cream, slashing $50 off the price. This lets you grab a unit for just under $200 instead of spending around $250. While we’ve seen bigger discounts in the past—like a $90 markdown a few months ago—you can’t deny that the watch offers a lot of bang for your buck, even at $50 off.
For starters, it’s a proper premium Samsung wearable, which means it has a sleek, high-end design. In addition, it runs on Wear OS, making it easily customizable and giving you a plethora of third-party apps to choose from via the Google Play Store.
As a lifestyle smartwatch, it also comes with useful features like smart notifications, phone call support, and NFC, all easily controllable via the gorgeous Super AMOLED touchscreen display. Of course, it also boasts all the health-tracking features a smartwatch of this caliber usually comes with, including sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung's body composition analysis.
Battery life is also pretty solid. You can expect the watch to last a day to a day and a half on a single charge without any top-ups. Of course, this isn’t ideal, as some Garmin smartwatches last weeks on one charge, but it’s completely normal, as both the regular Apple Watch and the Google Pixel Watch have similar battery life.
Plus, all the bells and whistles the Galaxy Watch 7 brings to the table more than compensate for its not-that-great battery life. Therefore, if it fits the bill for you, be sure to grab one with this deal while it’s still up for grabs.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: