Galaxy Tab S11: Is it waterproof, what's in the box, and which is the best color?
The Galaxy Tab S11 series are here, coming with an IP68 rating and S Pen in the box!
The Galaxy Tab S11 lineup was just announced with the latest Galaxy AI experience and an improved Samsung DeX for the Tab S11 Ultra, ready to compete with the iPad Air and Pro models for the title of the best tablet available right now.
The lineup consists of two tablets: the base Galaxy Tab S11, sporting an 11-inch screen, and the almighty and powerful Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a huge 14.6-inch display.
Both tablets in the series sport an IP68 water-resistance rating. This technically means both can be submerged in up to 1m of freshwater (not including pool water, beach water, and others like that) for up to 30 minutes, and they should survive. Also, the rating means both are dust-proof. The IP68 rating is standard for premium tech, so no surprises here.
As is the standard in the mobile tech industry right now, you won't see a charging brick in the box for the Galaxy Tab S11. But luckily, the S Pen is included in the box (which is a tradition with Galaxy Tab S devices), so you won't have to buy it separately, unlike Apple and its iPad and Apple Pencil.
The colors that you can choose from for your Galaxy Tab S11 are not that many. We have two color options, straightforward and classical: Silver and Gray.
Galaxy Tab S11 series: Are the two tablets waterproof?
It's important to note that no tech can be really 'waterproof' right now, but these two tablets are considered water-resistant. Still, I'd be careful around water that's not fresh when carrying around these tablets, or any tech in general.
Galaxy Tab S11 series: What's in the box?
Contents of the box are the same for the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra. You'll find:
- Tab S11 or S11 Ultra device
- A USB-C charging and data transfer cable
- S Pen
- Paper inserts
Galaxy Tab S11 series colors
Silver
Galaxy Tab S11 in Silver. | Image Credit - Samsung
The Silver color is the light color option, and both the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are available in this color. The Silver color can appear almost white under certain lighting conditions and looks seamless and simple. That one would probably be the color I'd go for.
Gray
Galaxy Tab S11 in Gray. | Image Credit - Samsung
The Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are also available in a well-known Gray color. This is a standard color, dark gray hue, and we've seen it on plenty of tech gadgets. If you find this color boring, you can always slap a colorful case on top, and it's possible that this would be the color that would run out of stock last. It's also great if you don't pay attention to color as much and want something simple that won't attract eyeballs.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab S11 series keeps things simple but powerful – with premium features, water resistance, and the trusty S Pen in the box, these two are a strong pick if you're after a tablet that can do it all without a fuss.
