12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ powerhouse drops to a more affordable price on Amazon
The slate packs a punch, delivers stunning visuals, and is a great investment with its seven years of software support.
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You ready? Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10+ right now. This drops the 256GB version of this powerhouse in Moonstone Gray below $900. And if you want to save more and have an old tablet you can part with, the official Samsung store lets you slash up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in, so it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save with this deal.
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Is the Galaxy Tab S10+ worthy of your hard-earned cash, though? Well, I believe it absolutely still is worthwhile, even now in 2026. Yes, it’s technically an older-gen device, but Samsung didn’t introduce a 12-inch tablet with the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup. This makes our friend here the perfect middle ground if the 11-inch display on the regular Galaxy Tab S11 is too small for you and the 14.6-inch panel of the Tab S11 Ultra is way overboard for your needs.
Plus, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset inside, complemented by 12GB of RAM, still packs a punch, making the tablet great for work and heavy multitasking. Of course, with this much firepower and the screen’s 120Hz refresh rate, the device is also perfect for chilling out with some of the best and most demanding mobile games out there.
Samsung has promised seven years of software support for this thing, making it basically future-proof until 2031. And when you factor in that it comes with an included S Pen, saving you extra cash, the Galaxy Tab S10+ turns into a no-brainer for shoppers looking for a solid deal on one of the top tablets money can buy in 2026. Therefore, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out—save today!
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