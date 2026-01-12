Build your custom plan with Tello!

12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ powerhouse drops to a more affordable price on Amazon

The slate packs a punch, delivers stunning visuals, and is a great investment with its seven years of software support.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background.
       View now at Amazon  
Looking to score a new tablet at a cheaper price? You also want the slate to have top-tier performance, a gorgeous display, and long software support? Well, if you’ve answered “yes” to both of these questions, I have an awesome piece of news I want to share with you.

You ready? Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10+ right now. This drops the 256GB version of this powerhouse in Moonstone Gray below $900. And if you want to save more and have an old tablet you can part with, the official Samsung store lets you slash up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in, so it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save with this deal.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB in Moonstone Gray: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (10%)
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ in Moonstone Gray is currently marked down by $100 on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $900. It’s a standout option in the premium tablet space, combining powerful performance with a stunning display that handles productivity and entertainment equally well. Therefore, don't waste time—save $100 now while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10+: Save up to $500 with a trade-in!

$499 99
$999 99
$500 off (50%)
Samsung is running a generous trade‑in offer that can knock as much as $500 off the price, provided you trade in an eligible device. If you’ve got an older tablet collecting dust, it’s worth seeing how much credit you can get with Samsung’s offer.
Buy at Samsung
Recommended For You


Is the Galaxy Tab S10+ worthy of your hard-earned cash, though? Well, I believe it absolutely still is worthwhile, even now in 2026. Yes, it’s technically an older-gen device, but Samsung didn’t introduce a 12-inch tablet with the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup. This makes our friend here the perfect middle ground if the 11-inch display on the regular Galaxy Tab S11 is too small for you and the 14.6-inch panel of the Tab S11 Ultra is way overboard for your needs.

Plus, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset inside, complemented by 12GB of RAM, still packs a punch, making the tablet great for work and heavy multitasking. Of course, with this much firepower and the screen’s 120Hz refresh rate, the device is also perfect for chilling out with some of the best and most demanding mobile games out there.

Samsung has promised seven years of software support for this thing, making it basically future-proof until 2031. And when you factor in that it comes with an included S Pen, saving you extra cash, the Galaxy Tab S10+ turns into a no-brainer for shoppers looking for a solid deal on one of the top tablets money can buy in 2026. Therefore, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out—save today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16067 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
The Vivo X300 FE is official with a first-ever telephoto upgrade
The Vivo X300 FE is official with a first-ever telephoto upgrade
Latest News
AT&T tests same-day phone deliveries using Uber
AT&T tests same-day phone deliveries using Uber
Samsung says that these design choices are what makes a phone a Galaxy phone
Samsung says that these design choices are what makes a phone a Galaxy phone
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
A $400 discount just turned this iPad Air into a must-buy
A $400 discount just turned this iPad Air into a must-buy
T-Mobile tells stunned subscriber that T-Force reps are human, not AI
T-Mobile tells stunned subscriber that T-Force reps are human, not AI
OnePlus Watch 4 leaks in even more disappointing details
OnePlus Watch 4 leaks in even more disappointing details