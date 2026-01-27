Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon’s latest Galaxy Tab S10 FE deal makes it the ultimate mid-range steal

This is the perfect choice if you're looking for a dependable tablet that won't break the bank!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
       View now at Amazon  
I recently told you about a generous Walmart deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. The tablet was selling for $130 off, allowing shoppers to score one for just $329. There was a tiny caveat, though: the offer was only available for the international model. This meant that buyers who wanted to take advantage of the promo wouldn’t get the standard one-year manufacturer warranty here in the US.

But you shouldn’t worry about that anymore, as you can score the US version at a lower price on Amazon right now. In a new Galaxy Tab S10 FE deal, the e-commerce giant has slashed the price of this $500 slate by $100, saving you 20%. That means you can score one of the best mid-range tablets on the market for less than $400 if you hurry and capitalize on this deal today.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (20%)
Act fast and score the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage for just under $400. This saves you $100 from its usual cost of about $500. The tablet is perfect if you're after a dependable device for day-to-day tasks with an included S Pen and long software support. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Save up to $300 with trade-in at Samsung!

$199 99
$499 99
$300 off (60%)
That being said, Samsung also has a generous Galaxy Tab S10 FE deal. You can save up to $300 on this handsome fella with an eligible trade-in. In case you don't have a tablet to trade in, you can still save $100. In addition, you can bundle the tablet with a book cover case, a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and a Galaxy Watch 8 and score extra savings.
Buy at Samsung


I also checked whether Samsung has a generous Galaxy Tab S10 FE offer, and I was quite pleased to see that you can save $100 there as well. To see the discount, though, you need to select the option stating you don’t have a device to trade in. On the other hand, if you can part with an old tablet, you can increase your savings by up to $300. Of course, there’s also the added benefit of bundling the tablet with a book cover case, a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and/or a Galaxy Watch 8. In fact, you can save up to 50% on these add-ons, depending on which ones you go for.

Recommended For You

As for whether you should grab a unit via these top Galaxy Tab S10 FE deals at Amazon and Samsung, that depends entirely on what you’re planning to use it for. The tablet is perfect for people who want a dependable device for day-to-day tasks, streaming content, and light productivity assignments—like occasionally writing emails or doing research for work, school, or your next big purchase. It’s also a great pick if you want a tablet with an included stylus, as it comes with an S Pen inside the box. But it’s not exactly a powerhouse, and I don’t recommend getting it if you’re looking for a workhorse tablet.

With its mid-range Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can handle most tasks without any issues. You should even be able to play demanding games like Genshin Impact without stutters, though don’t expect to run them at the highest settings. On the flip side, its display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes gaming and overall scrolling feel much snappier compared to a tablet with only a 60Hz refresh rate.

Speaking of the screen, you won’t find an AMOLED panel here, unfortunately. That’s to be expected given the more affordable price. What you do get is a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution. While it misses out on the deep blacks and high contrast of AMOLED screens, it still offers pleasant visuals on the go, albeit being nothing to write home about.

On the bright side, Samsung promises seven years of software support for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which is the same commitment it offers for its high-end devices like the Galaxy Tab S11. That makes this budget slate a no-brainer if you’re looking for an affordable device that can keep up with daily tasks, includes a stylus, and you tend to keep your tech for as long as possible.

When we factor everything in, I believe the Galaxy Tab S10 FE punches way above its weight and is unmissable now that you can snatch it for $100 less—or up to $300 off with a trade-in. Therefore, don’t hesitate—act fast and save on this capable tablet now while the deal lasts!
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15653 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 1

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless