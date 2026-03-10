Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The first Galaxy S26 security patch arrives both on time... and a little late

Samsung rolls out the first security update for the Galaxy S26, but it feels a bit late.

Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
Galaxy S26 Ultra placed on a wooden table, with a retail box and other tech in the background.
The Galaxy S26 receives first security update, but is it a bit late? | Image by PhoneArena
It's already March 10, and we've got less than 24 hours before global sales of the Galaxy S26 series officially begin. However, early buyers are already in for a surprise: the first-ever security patch is here for Galaxy S26 devices. 

Samsung rolls out security updates for its latest flagships


First spotted by X leaker Tarun Vats, Samsung's security update for the Galaxy S26 series is now available in some regions. The build version S94xBXXS1AZC7 was initially released for users in South Korea, but users in India, Europe, Thailand, the UAE, and more can also update from March 10.


How often do you check for security updates?
7 Votes


Users who download and install the February security patch won't have to sit through inactivity. The device quietly updates in the background, and when it's finished, it prompts a restart to complete the process.

How to check if your device is eligible for the February security update:

1. Go to Settings.
2. Open 'Software Updates.'
3. Download and install the February security patch.

The South Korean tech giant is supposedly rolling out 37 fixes with this security update, including 12 Samsung-specific repairs and 25 Android optimizations developed by Google. 



Among the Samsung-related fixes are changes to Samsung Dialer, the Knox Guard Manager, and Emergency Sharing. This security patch also introduces new features, including Inactivity Restart. 

Inactivity Restart comes to Galaxy S26


Inactivity Restart is a fairly straightforward feature, which can be turned on or off, depending on user needs. When enabled, the Galaxy S26 reboots automatically after 72 hours of inactivity.

While it doesn't provide breakthrough security advancements, the feature could still be extremely useful if a device has been misplaced or stolen. It essentially locks almost all your data, ensuring hackers can't access your information.

This security extra isn't unique to Galaxy devices. In fact, Google released it first as an attempt to block hackers from attempting to access Android devices. But while Pixel phone users can't really control the auto restart, Samsung gives its users manual controls. 

Is this too little too late? 


While the Inactivity Restart feature is just now coming to Galaxy S26 models, the extra arrived last month when the February 2026 security update first rolled out for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy S25 lineup. 

Maybe it's just me, but I think early S26 buyers may not have been all that happy to find out their ultra-expensive flagships are essentially using older security patches than last year's models — even if that was only for a few days.

