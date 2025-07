Galaxy S26 family could mark the end of the S series as we know it

Galaxy S26

Since 2020, the S series lineup has consisted of base, Plus, and Ultra variants.The Galaxy S24 series was internally known as "Eureka," with the codename E1 denoting the, E2 understood to be the Galaxy S24 Plus , and E3 corresponding to the Galaxy S24 Ultra Theseries followed a similar pattern. The lineup was known by the moniker Paradigm, and the three models were known as PA1 (S25), PA2 (S25 Plus), and PA3 (S25 Ultra).It was previously reported that theseries was internally named NP or Next Paradigm, and the three models in the family were known as NP1, NP2, and NP3. However, while digging throughfound references to only three variants labeled M1, M2, and M3, which point to thePro,Edge, andThis suggests no other variants, such as a base or Plus model, exist, and thefamily will only have Pro, Edge, and Ultra models.TheEdge will succeed the Galaxy S25 Edge , which sits below the Galaxy S25 Plus but above the standard model price-wise.ThePro will serve as the entry point into the lineup, but the Pro label will elevate its positioning above the, possibly resulting in a price increase.Samsung may also be trying to align its models more closely with Apple's iPhone lineup in hopes of better competing with the handsets. Ultimately, it's the features and specs that sell a phone, and we hope that the Pro will be a pro in more than just its name.