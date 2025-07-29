Galaxy S26 family could mark the end of the S series as we know it
The Galaxy S26 family will mark the biggest change in the S series in five years.
Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Last year, a rumor suggested a change in branding for the Galaxy S25 series, but that didn't materialize. Those changes might take effect this year, with a new report hinting at two key changes for the Galaxy S26 series.
We have been hearing for some time that Samsung will axe the Plus model and replace it with an Edge variant in its upcoming lineup. That's not the only change, though, with Android Authority finding evidence in an internal build of Samsung's next Android user interface, One UI 8, pointing to the presence of a Pro model.
Based on that, the outlet has concluded that both the standard and Plus models will be killed, and the lineup will consist of the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The Galaxy S26 series will apparently consist of Pro, Edge, and Ultra models. | Image Credit - Android Authority
Since 2020, the S series lineup has consisted of base, Plus, and Ultra variants.
The Galaxy S24 series was internally known as "Eureka," with the codename E1 denoting the Galaxy S24, E2 understood to be the Galaxy S24 Plus, and E3 corresponding to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The Galaxy S25 series followed a similar pattern. The lineup was known by the moniker Paradigm, and the three models were known as PA1 (S25), PA2 (S25 Plus), and PA3 (S25 Ultra).
This suggests no other variants, such as a base or Plus model, exist, and the Galaxy S26 family will only have Pro, Edge, and Ultra models.
The Galaxy S26 Edge will succeed the Galaxy S25 Edge, which sits below the Galaxy S25 Plus but above the standard model price-wise.
The Galaxy S26 Pro will serve as the entry point into the lineup, but the Pro label will elevate its positioning above the Galaxy S25, possibly resulting in a price increase.
Samsung may also be trying to align its models more closely with Apple's iPhone lineup in hopes of better competing with the handsets. Ultimately, it's the features and specs that sell a phone, and we hope that the Pro will be a pro in more than just its name.
It was previously reported that the Galaxy S26 series was internally named NP or Next Paradigm, and the three models in the family were known as NP1, NP2, and NP3. However, while digging through One UI 8, Android Authority found references to only three variants labeled M1, M2, and M3, which point to the Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra.
