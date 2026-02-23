There's one more thing for Galaxy S26 buyers to worry about
Upgrading to the Galaxy S26 might not be a smart move.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S26 Plus | Image by Evan Blass
From Samsung waiting until the last minute to finalize the lineup to reports that pricing is still undecided, the lead-up to the Galaxy S26 launch has been uncharacteristically chaotic. To add to the confusion, experts at phone recycling comparison website Compare and Recycle are warning against an upgrade.
Lower resale value?
The Galaxy S25 may have depreciated at a faster rate due to an overemphasis on AI. | Image by Compare and Recycle
Android phones have traditionally depreciated at a faster rate than iPhones, but that situation had been improving. The S22 depreciated 60% during the first year. The rate was 59% for the Galaxy S23, and 58% for the S24.
The Galaxy S25 reversed this positive trend, tanking 63% value in the first 12 months. Compare and Recycle attributes this plunge to Samsung's heavy reliance on AI features, and expects the trend to continue with the Galaxy S26.
Samsung's new lineup is expected to be an incremental upgrade, with the core theme being AI. In fact, Samsung is touting the devices as "AI phones" rather than good old smartphones.
While the South Korean giant is probably hoping the new description will lure customers in, it might have the opposite effect. AI has proven to be underwhelming so far, and, more importantly, people are skeptical of it. That's why positioning the Galaxy S26 this way doesn't look like a smart move.
There comes a point where we must consider whether AI features are delivering genuine everyday value, or simply functioning as marketing-led gimmicks that rapidly devalue the phones.
The counterargument
Even though the rate at which a phone depreciates affects its resale value, the metric shouldn't matter to you if you don't frequently upgrade to a new device. Besides, data from another price comparison website, SellCell, indicates that the Galaxy S25 series depreciated at a slower rate than its predecessors. Thus, it cannot be definitively concluded that the integration of AI features is making Samsung's new phones lose value faster.
Recommended For You
Is Samsung's focus on AI harming the S series?
You snooze, you lose
While it's natural to be apprehensive of a new technology, that's how people have historically responded to new developments. Eventually, companies that seize new trends thrive, and Samsung is making an honest effort here by integrating AI deeper into its phones and offering multiple AI agents.
The real reason Samsung's recent models are depreciating faster may be that the company has reduced its focus on hardware improvements, not because the phones have more AI tools.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: