Galaxy S26 is coming: reservations are open, extra discounts inside!

Galaxy S26 + — are the most hotly anticipated devices right now, as every year. And, as every year, Samsung will be celebrating their launch and giving its fans extra discounts and goodies during the pre-order period.



You can start that right now by reserving a pre-order spot for yourself, which will net you extra Samsung Store credit, and the chance to win $5,000 that you can spend on Samsung.com!



The deal goes like this — if you are an early bird adopter, you can head over to Samsung.com right now and register with your e-mail.





When the pre-orders are open, Samsung will contact you and you will have an extra $30 of store credit to put towards any purchases you might want to.



But it doesn’t end there.



Every time Samsung is running a promo deal, we have these “enhanced trade-ins”. It basically means that, for a limited time, Samsung will give you more cash back for your old phone when you trade it in to buy the new Galaxy flagship.



Word on the street is that Samsung is also bringing out at least one new pair of Galaxy Buds. And it’s supposedly a set that greatly improves the sound over the good old



Registering for the pre-orders now will also count if you are only interested in a set of the new Galaxy Buds. Your $30 can go towards anything you fancy in the Samsung Store.

For 2026, trading in your phone can net you up to $900 in discounts. That's on top of your $30 credit, if you reserved, so you can get a total of $930 discount on a brand-new Galaxy S26 Ultra.




