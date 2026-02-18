Galaxy S26 is coming: reservations are open, extra discounts inside!

Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and its siblings — the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ — are the most hotly anticipated devices right now, as every year. And, as every year, Samsung will be celebrating their launch and giving its fans extra discounts and goodies during the pre-order period.

You can start that right now by reserving a pre-order spot for yourself, which will net you extra Samsung Store credit, and the chance to win $5,000 that you can spend on Samsung.com!

Reserve Galaxy S26 now, get extra Store credit


The deal goes like this — if you are an early bird adopter, you can head over to Samsung.com right now and register with your e-mail.

Reserve your Galaxy S26 here

Get an extra $30 in Samsung credit, get enhanced trade-in for up to $900 off
Reserve at Samsung


When the pre-orders are open, Samsung will contact you and you will have an extra $30 of store credit to put towards any purchases you might want to.

But it doesn’t end there.

Enhanced trade-ins are back!


Every time Samsung is running a promo deal, we have these “enhanced trade-ins”. It basically means that, for a limited time, Samsung will give you more cash back for your old phone when you trade it in to buy the new Galaxy flagship.

For 2026, trading in your phone can net you up to $900 in discounts. That’s on top of your $30 credit, if you reserved, so you can get a total of $930 discount on a brand-new Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Not just for the Galaxy


Word on the street is that Samsung is also bringing out at least one new pair of Galaxy Buds. And it’s supposedly a set that greatly improves the sound over the good old Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Registering for the pre-orders now will also count if you are only interested in a set of the new Galaxy Buds. Your $30 can go towards anything you fancy in the Samsung Store.

Reserve "Beyond incredible sound"

Get $30 in Samsung credit when the pre-orders open
Reserve at Samsung

Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
