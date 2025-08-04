iPhone 17 projected to tank in value faster than Galaxy S26

iPhone 16

Why do you think the iPhone is getting worse at value retention? I don't care, the iPhone is still ahead of Android. Samsung has been quicker in bringing in new features. Because of stagnant hardware and lacklustre AI features. I don't care, the iPhone is still ahead of Android. 66.67% Samsung has been quicker in bringing in new features. 0% Because of stagnant hardware and lacklustre AI features. 33.33%

It appears that Samsung and Google's latest phones are depreciating at a slower rate due to their compelling AI features. Apple, on the other hand, is behind in AI, which might explain why theis losing value at a faster clip than prior generations.Regardless, theis still ahead of the pack when it comes to depreciation. It lost 35.4% of its value five months after it went on sale, compared to the's depreciation rate of 46.6% and the's rate of 56.9%.That said, if the current trend persists, by mid-2026, the Galaxy S and the iPhone may lose value at a similar rate, with Samsung's lineup potentially surpassing Apple's smartphones in value retention between mid-2026 and 2028.