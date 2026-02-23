Alleged Galaxy S26 Ultra unit is way dimmer than this rival: is the "small" battery to blame?
The iQOO 15 Ultra seems to take full advantage of the M14 OLED material.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will have four standard colors to choose from. | Image by Michael Ma
A picture is worth a thousand words. That's why it's best to see this X post below and only then comment on it:
This is a picture that compares (allegedly) a Galaxy S26 Ultra unit and the iQOO 15 Ultra. Now, I say "allegedly" because the Galaxy S26 Ultra hasn't materialized yet – it'll be unveiled on February 25, which is two days from now. The event will be held in San Francisco and you can learn more about right here:
Back to the picture above: do you spot something odd about it?
You're right – the phone on the left, the alleged Galaxy S26 Ultra, has a much dimmer display than the one on the right, the iQOO 15 Ultra. If you're hearing of iQOO for the first time, know this: iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo.
Well, in a word: priorities. The (unofficial) Galaxy S26 Ultra's and the iQOO 15 Ultra's displays both come with the new M14 OLED material. Samsung even has the Extra Brightness feature turned on but still looks noticeably dimmer than its rival.
Well-known tipster Ice Universe says that Samsung has "obviously" limited the S26 Ultra's maximum screen brightness because of… battery power consumption concerns. In contrast, the iQOO 15 Ultra, which has a 7,400 mAh capacity battery cell, doesn't have this concern.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with a 5,000 mAh battery once again. That's to be the seventh year in a row for a Galaxy S Ultra and a 5,000 mAh cell, starting with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Not cool. A 5,000 mAh cell was amazing in 2020, but in 2026, it's obviously lagging. Don't get me wrong, the S26 Ultra will have a nice battery life, but Samsung has absolutely lost the bragging rights when it comes to battery technology.
A striking difference? | Image by X account Sahil Karoul
Where's the brightness gone?
So, how can a sub-brand of a Chinese brand make a device that dominates the upcoming high-end flagship of a giant like Samsung (at least in terms of display brightness)?
But why?!
It's about the battery life. | Image by X account Ice Universe
Is this a Galaxy S26 Ultra dealbreaker?
