Promotional posters for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series leak

The eagerly awaited Galaxy S26 series unveiling is just days away





Galaxy S26 and S26 + units sold in Europe, Korea, India, the Middle East and Africa, and Southeast Asia equipped with the Samsung designed and built Exynos 2600. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 + units powered by the Exynos 2600 AP will be the first smartphones to have a chip produced using the 2nm process node under the hood. The first poster shows the base Galaxy S26 model along with the Galaxy Buds 4. The application processor (AP) will be updated withand+ units sold in Europe, Korea, India, the Middle East and Africa, and Southeast Asia equipped with the Samsung designed and built Exynos 2600. The 2nm SoC employs a Heat Pass Block that makes the chipset up to 30% cooler than past Exynos APs removing one of the biggest complaints about Exynos processors. Theand+ units powered by the Exynos 2600 AP will be the first smartphones to have a chip produced using the 2nm process node under the hood.









Galaxy S26 Ultra . The handset is slightly taller and wider than its predecessor, but will also be thinner. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are shown alongside the handset. While the battery remains at a capacity of 5000 mAh, the wired charging speed is supposed to get a nice increase to 60W from 45W. Wireless

charging could also see an increase, albeit a small one. From last year's 15W-20W speed for wireless charging, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could see a hike to 25W with Qi2 charging.



The camera setup for the Galaxy S26 Ultra is found on one poster



Another poster leaks the camera setup for the Galaxy S26 Ultra including the 12 MP selfie camera, the 200 MP main camera, the 50 MP Ultra Wide Angle camera, the 50 MP Periscope Telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and the 10MP Telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Samsung has reportedly widened the aperture on the Periscope Telephoto model this year to improve images shot in low-light.







The next poster promotes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 AP. The Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on the chip makes AI 39% faster on the Galaxy S26 Ultra compared to last year's model. The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) delivers a 24% improvement in enhanced graphics. The Central Processing Unit (CPU), the main brain of the chip, allows data to be processed 19% faster on the Galaxy S26 Ultra compared to the



Battery information for the Galaxy S26 Ultra is found on one poster



The same poster promotes the 5000 mAh battery on the Galaxy S26 Ultra , which will provide the user with as much as 31 hours of video playback. It charges to 75% in only 30 minutes. That's due to the aforementioned hike in wired charging speed to 60W from 45W. The Privacy Display, the cool new feature on the Galaxy S26 Ultra that prevents people from reading notifications and messages by spying on your screen at the same time that you are looking at it, is also seen on one of the posters.



Another poster focuses on the Photo Assist feature, which is a suite of generative AI tools found in the Gallery app. The image on the poster shows how a plain photo of a dog can be changed, thanks to AI, into a Birthday party for the same animal complete with a birthday hat, signs on the wall, balloons, and gifts surrounding the pet. As the promotional image shows, taking the original photo of the dog and asking the AI image editor to "Make this into his birthday party" makes it appear as though you held a wild celebration for the dog.





The Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Buds 4/Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are expected to be unveiled on February 25th at 1 pm ET (10 am PT). Check in often right here at PhoneArena for the latest news.