Compact powerhouse Galaxy S25 becomes no-brainer after Amazon discount

The phone is perfect for shoppers who don't want to walk around with a brick in their pocket, yet still want a fast phone that will serve them for years. Don't miss out!

You just can’t go wrong when buying the regular Galaxy S25. It’s not a brick of a phone like its bigger siblings, and at the same time, it delivers a similar level of performance and camera capabilities. In fact, it’s the best pick for shoppers who want a reliable, compact handset that will serve them for years. And guess what? Right now, this handsome fella is on sale on Amazon, making it an even hotter pick.

The retailer has slashed $80 off the price of the 256GB model, enabling deal hunters to upgrade for just under $780. That’s a pretty sweet discount, considering the phone usually goes for about $860. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so be sure to act fast and take advantage of it while you still can. After all, this is one of the best smartphones on the market, and you definitely don’t want to miss out.

Galaxy S25 256GB in Navy: Save $80!

$80 off (9%)
Act fast and score the 256GB Galaxy S25 in Navy for $80 off its price on Amazon. The phone delivers fast performance, has great camera capabilities, and is an absolute bargain. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 256GB: Save up to $246 with a trade-in!

$613 99
$859 99
$246 off (29%)
Alternatively, if you have an old phone you can part with, you can use it to slash up to $246 off the price of the Galaxy S25 by trading it in with Samsung. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

That being said, Samsung is currently offering up to $246 off our friend here with eligible trade-ins. So, if you have an old phone you’re willing to part with, be sure to check out how much you can save by trading it in with Samsung, as chances are you could score bigger savings than $80.

As for the phone itself, well, it rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this top-notch hardware, it can handle anything you throw its way, whether it's a heavy app or a demanding game.

For the times when you want to capture an important moment, its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper will let you do that in stunning quality. So, whether it’s a group photo from your birthday, a family picture for Christmas, or just a random shot with your friends, this phone’s got your back.

You’ll also enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the go, thanks to its 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. This makes watching YouTube videos a real delight.

All in all, the Galaxy S25 is truly unmissable and an absolute must-have at its current price on Amazon. It’s an even more insane deal if you manage to score the full trade-in discount at Samsung. So, don’t wait around—save today!

