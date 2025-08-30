Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

The Galaxy S25 Edge is way more tempting at $271 off on Amazon

If you've been waiting for a solid discount on this ultra-slim and extra-powerful Samsung phone, now's your chance.

A person holds the Galaxy S25 Edge, showing its ultra-slim profile.
The Galaxy S25 Edge might be ultra-slim, but its price tag is nowhere near slim. Fortunately, Amazon just launched a sweet promo on the 256GB model in Titanium Silver, bringing it to a much more attractive price. Right now, you can get it for $271 off, which saves you 25% on its MSRP of about ~$1,100.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is $271 off

$271 off (25%)
Right now, Amazon is selling the Galaxy S25 Edge for $271 off, making it a much more tempting choice for Samsung fans. That brings the 256GB model in Titanium Silver down under the $830 mark. Get yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Although Prime Day knocked it to an even cheaper price, you can’t find a better deal at Best Buy or the Samsung Store right now. In other words, if you missed last month’s savings event, this is your chance to get a serious discount on this powerful Samsung phone.

And powerful it is indeed — featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, it delivers a blazing-fast experience. While you may notice it doesn’t overpower the Galaxy S25+ in benchmark tests (check out our Galaxy S25 Edge review for details), it’s ultra-snappy and responsive. And with the plethora of Galaxy AI features on deck, your everyday interactions get even more enjoyable.

Beyond exceptional performance, this Android phone features a brilliant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Expect vivid colors, sky-high brightness, and buttery-smooth scrolling thanks to its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. However, there’s no Corning Gorilla Armor on deck — a special anti-reflective coating still reserved only for the Ultra.

On top of everything else, the S25 Edge delivers impressive photos with its 200MP main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras on the rear. You can expect images with highly accurate colors, excellent dynamic range, and great detail.

Add the seven-year software support promise into the mix, and you’re looking at one of the best Samsung phones in 2025. And sure, the S25 Edge is pricey even at 25% off, but it delivers a lot for its asking price. So, if you’re ready for the investment, now’s a great time to act.

