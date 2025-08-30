The Galaxy S25 Edge is way more tempting at $271 off on Amazon
If you've been waiting for a solid discount on this ultra-slim and extra-powerful Samsung phone, now's your chance.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S25 Edge might be ultra-slim, but its price tag is nowhere near slim. Fortunately, Amazon just launched a sweet promo on the 256GB model in Titanium Silver, bringing it to a much more attractive price. Right now, you can get it for $271 off, which saves you 25% on its MSRP of about ~$1,100.
Although Prime Day knocked it to an even cheaper price, you can’t find a better deal at Best Buy or the Samsung Store right now. In other words, if you missed last month’s savings event, this is your chance to get a serious discount on this powerful Samsung phone.
Beyond exceptional performance, this Android phone features a brilliant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Expect vivid colors, sky-high brightness, and buttery-smooth scrolling thanks to its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. However, there’s no Corning Gorilla Armor on deck — a special anti-reflective coating still reserved only for the Ultra.
Add the seven-year software support promise into the mix, and you’re looking at one of the best Samsung phones in 2025. And sure, the S25 Edge is pricey even at 25% off, but it delivers a lot for its asking price. So, if you’re ready for the investment, now’s a great time to act.
Although Prime Day knocked it to an even cheaper price, you can’t find a better deal at Best Buy or the Samsung Store right now. In other words, if you missed last month’s savings event, this is your chance to get a serious discount on this powerful Samsung phone.
And powerful it is indeed — featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, it delivers a blazing-fast experience. While you may notice it doesn’t overpower the Galaxy S25+ in benchmark tests (check out our Galaxy S25 Edge review for details), it’s ultra-snappy and responsive. And with the plethora of Galaxy AI features on deck, your everyday interactions get even more enjoyable.
Beyond exceptional performance, this Android phone features a brilliant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Expect vivid colors, sky-high brightness, and buttery-smooth scrolling thanks to its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. However, there’s no Corning Gorilla Armor on deck — a special anti-reflective coating still reserved only for the Ultra.
On top of everything else, the S25 Edge delivers impressive photos with its 200MP main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras on the rear. You can expect images with highly accurate colors, excellent dynamic range, and great detail.
Add the seven-year software support promise into the mix, and you’re looking at one of the best Samsung phones in 2025. And sure, the S25 Edge is pricey even at 25% off, but it delivers a lot for its asking price. So, if you’re ready for the investment, now’s a great time to act.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: