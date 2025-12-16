Motorola's epic $500 discount on the Razr Ultra is still going strong
This premium flip phone is still available at its biggest discount of the year!
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Razr Ultra sale — $500 off plus $200 in extra value.Black Friday and Cyber Monday ended a long time ago, but one of the best deals on flip phones we came across during the savings events is still here. We’re talking about none other than Motorola’s incredible
Amazing as it may sound, the 1TB model, which can usually be yours for a hefty $1,499.99, is still going strong at $999.99. And with the free Moto Buds+, this incredible sale is even harder to ignore. Since it’s been live for some time, this promo can easily vanish soon, so make sure you hurry up if you’re interested.
Another area where this puppy shines is the camera. With a dual 50MP setup, it delivers detailed images with excellent dynamic range. That said, the phone tends to capture a bit brighter colors than natural, so photos sometimes turn out slightly oversaturated.
Sure, the Razr Ultra (2025) doesn’t come with the same software support promise as the Galaxy Z Flip 7. But if you’re after better performance, superb design, and extra storage, it should absolutely be on your radar. Grab yours at a huge discount and receive a free pair of wireless earbuds with Motorola’s ongoing deal.
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Amazing as it may sound, the 1TB model, which can usually be yours for a hefty $1,499.99, is still going strong at $999.99. And with the free Moto Buds+, this incredible sale is even harder to ignore. Since it’s been live for some time, this promo can easily vanish soon, so make sure you hurry up if you’re interested.
At full price, the Razr Ultra (2025) might not seem like the perfect foldable compared to the Z Flip 7, but it’s definitely attractive right now. Not only does it feature a massive 1TB storage, but the model is also packing the insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. As our Razr Ultra review shows, the device delivers impressive horsepower for almost anything you can think of, thanks to Qualcomm’s flagship SoC.
There’s a lot to admire about this Motorola phone’s design, too. While all contemporary Razr devices look undeniably stylish, this fella takes it to the next level with a larger and better-looking 4-inch cover display. The main panel is also a bit larger than the Razr+ (2025), measuring 7 inches. Both screens deliver vivid colors, silky-smooth animations, and top-tier brightness.
Another area where this puppy shines is the camera. With a dual 50MP setup, it delivers detailed images with excellent dynamic range. That said, the phone tends to capture a bit brighter colors than natural, so photos sometimes turn out slightly oversaturated.
Sure, the Razr Ultra (2025) doesn’t come with the same software support promise as the Galaxy Z Flip 7. But if you’re after better performance, superb design, and extra storage, it should absolutely be on your radar. Grab yours at a huge discount and receive a free pair of wireless earbuds with Motorola’s ongoing deal.
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