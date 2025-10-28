Galaxy, iPhone, and Pixel have had billions poured into something most could not care less for
Samsung, Apple, and Google have poured billions of Dollars into AI tools for Galaxy, iPhone, and Pixel lineups, yet no one cares.
What’s the biggest tech buzzword nowadays in the smartphone industry? If you said “AI”, you’d be right, and perhaps one of the very few people bothering to keep up with it.
Despite Google, Samsung, and Apple having poured billions into AI tools for the Pixel, Galaxy, and iPhone lineups, most of you still do not care in the slightest.
In a recent poll asking whether you considered AI features when buying a smartphone nowadays, over 70 percent of you said no. Despite it being the biggest talking point during the release of the Google Pixel 10, the Galaxy S26, and the iPhone 16, consumers still aren’t sold on it.
Unfortunately, for all of these phone manufacturers that have been pouring unbelievable amounts of money into AI, most consumers still don’t really care about it. It’s not just this poll, either: the sentiment is echoed throughout various online forums dedicated to these smartphones.
For most users, the ability to generate custom emojis or summarize an email is yawn-inducing, and they just want to know how fast the phone that they’re getting is. There is a pretty big disconnect between what consumers want, and what companies are trying to hype up and sell.
In my opinion, and I appreciate that I may be completely wrong here, this won’t stay like this forever. We’re not too far off from when AI on smartphones will matter a lot more. It will begin playing a much bigger role in being a deciding factor for people thinking of getting a new phone.
Look at the iPhone 17 series, for example. Apple’s take on AI might be the worst in the market currently, but because the iPhone 17 lineup brings something new to the table, Apple just crossed a milestone in market value.
Most of you don’t consider AI important
Consumers don’t see the value in it
Apple didn’t mention AI too much during the iPhone 17 reveal. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Shouldn’t stay this way for long, though
Of course, this will only happen after these manufacturers are able to actually design proper AI assistants that are smart, capable, and most importantly, proactive. Until then, all the data suggests that AI on phones is an unwanted distraction for most people today.
