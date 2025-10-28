Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Galaxy, iPhone, and Pixel have had billions poured into something most could not care less for

Samsung, Apple, and Google have poured billions of Dollars into AI tools for Galaxy, iPhone, and Pixel lineups, yet no one cares.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Apps Google
iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10
What’s the biggest tech buzzword nowadays in the smartphone industry? If you said “AI”, you’d be right, and perhaps one of the very few people bothering to keep up with it.

Despite Google, Samsung, and Apple having poured billions into AI tools for the Pixel, Galaxy, and iPhone lineups, most of you still do not care in the slightest.

Most of you don’t consider AI important


In a recent poll asking whether you considered AI features when buying a smartphone nowadays, over 70 percent of you said no. Despite it being the biggest talking point during the release of the Google Pixel 10, the Galaxy S26, and the iPhone 16, consumers still aren’t sold on it.

Do you consider AI when getting a phone these days?

Vote View Result


Consumers don’t see the value in it




Unfortunately, for all of these phone manufacturers that have been pouring unbelievable amounts of money into AI, most consumers still don’t really care about it. It’s not just this poll, either: the sentiment is echoed throughout various online forums dedicated to these smartphones.

For most users, the ability to generate custom emojis or summarize an email is yawn-inducing, and they just want to know how fast the phone that they’re getting is. There is a pretty big disconnect between what consumers want, and what companies are trying to hype up and sell.

Shouldn’t stay this way for long, though


In my opinion, and I appreciate that I may be completely wrong here, this won’t stay like this forever. We’re not too far off from when AI on smartphones will matter a lot more. It will begin playing a much bigger role in being a deciding factor for people thinking of getting a new phone.

Of course, this will only happen after these manufacturers are able to actually design proper AI assistants that are smart, capable, and most importantly, proactive. Until then, all the data suggests that AI on phones is an unwanted distraction for most people today.

Look at the iPhone 17 series, for example. Apple’s take on AI might be the worst in the market currently, but because the iPhone 17 lineup brings something new to the table, Apple just crossed a milestone in market value.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless