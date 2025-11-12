Save up to $140 on the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ahead of Black Friday
These rank among the best on the market and you just can't go wrong with them.
Black Friday may be in a few weeks, so you might be thinking you should wait for the Black Friday headphone deals to drop in order to save and upgrade your listening experience for less. But there’s no need to wait, as there are currently plenty of generous promos on headphones ahead of Black Friday.
There’s a reason why Woot’s discount is bigger, though, and no, it’s not because it’s selling a refurbished model. But while the earbuds are in new condition, they are the international version. That means they don’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty in the US, whereas Amazon’s offering is the US variant and includes this guarantee. On the flip side, Woot is offering its usual 90-day limited warranty, so your earbuds will be covered for a few months.
Should you pull the trigger now or wait for Black Friday to snag a pair of new earbuds? Well, we believe you should go ahead and grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with Woot’s deal today without hesitation.
Sure, the year’s largest shopping event may be on the horizon, but the biggest discount we’ve seen so far on the US model of Samsung’s top-of-the-line earbuds is $100, which was available shortly after Prime Day in July this year. And we don’t think the November bonanza will deliver a heftier price cut than that. That leaves Woot’s promo as the best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal to take advantage of if you want to get Samsung’s flagship earbuds for as little as possible.
All in all, we think that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth every penny. So, act fast and score a pair at a bargain price now while you can!
In fact, you can save big even on Samsung’s latest and greatest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, making now one of the best times to be in the market for these high-end earbuds. Both Amazon and Woot are offering massive discounts on these fellas, with the former letting you save $70 while the latter lets you save a whopping $140. This allows you to score a pair for under $180 on Amazon or for just $109.99 on Woot.
Whether you go for the US model or not, you won’t regret getting these. We can tell you that! Ranking among the best earbuds on the market, they deliver exceptional 360-degree sound with strong bass. They also have high-end ANC, which can easily tune out the world, so that you can enjoy your favorite tracks without distractions. Meanwhile, their battery life of up to 6 hours on their own and up to 26 hours with ANC ensures you’ll blast songs throughout your whole commute to work or school. And if you need longer playback, you can always turn off the ANC and enjoy up to 7 hours of listening — up to 30 hours with the case.
