Save up to $140 on the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ahead of Black Friday

Woot is offering a massive $140 discount on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, letting you grab a pair for just $109.99. That's the international model, mind you, which means it doesn't come with a one-year warranty in the US. However, you'll still get Woot's 90-day Limited Warranty. The earbuds deliver phenomenal sound, have amazing ANC, and rank among the best on the market. So, don't miss out!