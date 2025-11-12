Save up to $140 on the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ahead of Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Black Friday may be in a few weeks, so you might be thinking you should wait for the Black Friday headphone deals to drop in order to save and upgrade your listening experience for less. But there’s no need to wait, as there are currently plenty of generous promos on headphones ahead of Black Friday.

In fact, you can save big even on Samsung’s latest and greatest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, making now one of the best times to be in the market for these high-end earbuds. Both Amazon and Woot are offering massive discounts on these fellas, with the former letting you save $70 while the latter lets you save a whopping $140. This allows you to score a pair for under $180 on Amazon or for just $109.99 on Woot.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (international model): Save $140!

$109 99
$249 99
$140 off (56%)
Woot is offering a massive $140 discount on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, letting you grab a pair for just $109.99. That's the international model, mind you, which means it doesn't come with a one-year warranty in the US. However, you'll still get Woot's 90-day Limited Warranty. The earbuds deliver phenomenal sound, have amazing ANC, and rank among the best on the market. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in Silver: Save $70 on Amazon!

$70 off (28%)
Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in Silver for $70 off on Amazon. This is the US model, so you'll also get the standard one-year warranty.
Buy at Amazon


There’s a reason why Woot’s discount is bigger, though, and no, it’s not because it’s selling a refurbished model. But while the earbuds are in new condition, they are the international version. That means they don’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty in the US, whereas Amazon’s offering is the US variant and includes this guarantee. On the flip side, Woot is offering its usual 90-day limited warranty, so your earbuds will be covered for a few months.

Should you pull the trigger now or wait for Black Friday to snag a pair of new earbuds? Well, we believe you should go ahead and grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with Woot’s deal today without hesitation.

Sure, the year’s largest shopping event may be on the horizon, but the biggest discount we’ve seen so far on the US model of Samsung’s top-of-the-line earbuds is $100, which was available shortly after Prime Day in July this year. And we don’t think the November bonanza will deliver a heftier price cut than that. That leaves Woot’s promo as the best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal to take advantage of if you want to get Samsung’s flagship earbuds for as little as possible.

Whether you go for the US model or not, you won’t regret getting these. We can tell you that! Ranking among the best earbuds on the market, they deliver exceptional 360-degree sound with strong bass. They also have high-end ANC, which can easily tune out the world, so that you can enjoy your favorite tracks without distractions. Meanwhile, their battery life of up to 6 hours on their own and up to 26 hours with ANC ensures you’ll blast songs throughout your whole commute to work or school. And if you need longer playback, you can always turn off the ANC and enjoy up to 7 hours of listening — up to 30 hours with the case.

All in all, we think that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth every penny. So, act fast and score a pair at a bargain price now while you can!

