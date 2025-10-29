Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Galaxy AI keeps growing: two new languages bring it closer to everyone

Galaxy AI is now evolving, adding two new languages to its already quite rich supported languages list.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung is continuing its efforts to focus on improving its suite for generative AI, Galaxy AI. Now, the South Korean giant is announcing that Galaxy AI is now expanding its support to 22 languages, adding two new ones to the supported ones. 

Galaxy AI now supports 22 languages 


Samsung is now adding support for Filipino and Gujarati to Galaxy AI. The company notes that Filipino is used daily by around 87 million people, while Gujarati is spoken by around 62.5 million people.

With this update, Samsung's AI suite now supports a total of 22 languages. According to the South Korean giant, Galaxy AI is now covering languages spoken by nearly 74% of the global population, which is around 5.9 billion people across the globe. 

Now, all these users can access Galaxy AI's Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, and Transcript Assist features on their supported Galaxy phone

Samsung also highlights that these features were designed with linguistic understanding and regional insight to ensure Galaxy AI adapts naturally to how people communicate. Samsung Research centers in Indonesia and India helped develop the Filipino and Gujarati languages, and these centers continue to advance localized language models for Galaxy AI's global rollout. 

Do you use AI translation or language features on your phone?

Vote View Result

Galaxy AI's adoption is advancing 


Samsung notes that now more than 70% of Galaxy S25 users regularly engage with Galaxy AI as well as Google Gemini features. Nearly half of consumers today, 47%, rely on AI in their day-to-day lives, highlights the company. 

Samsung underlines that Galaxy AI has been expanding quickly ever since it debuted with the Galaxy S24 series last year. The company says that in 2024, it reached 200 million devices, and Samsung is now focused on bringing Galaxy AI to over 400 million devices by the end of 2025. 

The two new languages for Galaxy AI are now available for download as language packs from the Settings app. 

Galaxy AI keeps growing, and it's only the beginning for AI in general


Well, I don't use some of the AI translation features on phones, as I don't communicate that often with people from other countries, but adding more languages to Galaxy AI is awesome news. Kudos to Samsung for continuing to work in the direction of making Galaxy AI useful for everyone. 

