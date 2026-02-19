Noble Mobile makes switching from Verizon exciting — and cheap

Noble makes the switch truly exciting. | Image by Noble

Verizon

Switch from Verizon for just $10/mo. $10 /mo $50 $40 off (80%) Noble Mobile lets you switch from Verizon and get unlimited text, talk, and data for just $10/mo. The offer is available for the first three months. Users also get cashback for the data they don't use. Buy at Noble Moblie

Verizon

Verizon

Recommended For You

Verizon

Coughing up just $30 for three months of service certainly sounds exciting, but it's not the only perkcustomers who switch will get. The carrier gives you cash for the data you don't use.That's right — the less data you use, the more cashback you receive. You can get up to $20 back, which frankly sounds like a pretty decent offer.So, instead of coughing up $50 per month, Noble now letscustomers who switch get the service for only $10 per month. Add in the extra perks, and you've got a pretty decent package overall.To grab this offer, you must first enter your ZIP code and location to see if you qualify. In case you're qualified, you can sign up in just two minutes. Talk about convenience!What other extras are available with Noble? Once you sign up, you can become a Noble member, which includes special access to perks, rewards, and even discounts. All of those are designed to improve your physical and mental health, as well as financial state.Noble doesn't want you to keep scrolling when bored. It encourages users to ditch the endless scrolling routine, offering to pay them back for the data they don't use.So, what do you think? If ditching's big monthly bills feels right to you, now's the right time to do it. Switch to Noble Mobile and grab three months of unlimited data for just $10/mo.