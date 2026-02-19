Noble Mobile makes switching from Verizon exciting — and cheap

Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

This Noble Mobile offer is simply too good to pass up, especially if you're a Verizon customer.

Sick of paying high phone service fees with Verizon and dealing with the occasional outages? Noble Mobile comes to your rescue like a knight on a white horse.

Likely for a limited time, you can switch from Verizon and grab Noble's "no-bull" offer. It lets you get unlimited text, data, and talk for just $10/mo. for the first three months. The MVNO uses T-Mobile's 5G network, which has broad coverage all over the US. Check out this map to see the signal strength in your area.

Switch from Verizon for just $10/mo.

$10 /mo
$50
$40 off (80%)
Noble Mobile lets you switch from Verizon and get unlimited text, talk, and data for just $10/mo. The offer is available for the first three months. Users also get cashback for the data they don't use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
 

Coughing up just $30 for three months of service certainly sounds exciting, but it's not the only perk Verizon customers who switch will get. The carrier gives you cash for the data you don't use.

That's right — the less data you use, the more cashback you receive. You can get up to $20 back, which frankly sounds like a pretty decent offer.

So, instead of coughing up $50 per month, Noble now lets Verizon customers who switch get the service for only $10 per month. Add in the extra perks, and you've got a pretty decent package overall.

To grab this offer, you must first enter your ZIP code and location to see if you qualify. In case you're qualified, you can sign up in just two minutes. Talk about convenience!

What other extras are available with Noble? Once you sign up, you can become a Noble member, which includes special access to perks, rewards, and even discounts. All of those are designed to improve your physical and mental health, as well as financial state.

Noble doesn't want you to keep scrolling when bored. It encourages users to ditch the endless scrolling routine, offering to pay them back for the data they don't use.

So, what do you think? If ditching Verizon's big monthly bills feels right to you, now's the right time to do it. Switch to Noble Mobile and grab three months of unlimited data for just $10/mo.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
