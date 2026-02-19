Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

The budget Galaxy A17 5G has plunged to just $20 at Mint Mobile

The budget Galaxy A17 5G has plunged to just $20 at Mint Mobile

A close-up of the Galaxy A17 5G's rear camera setup.
Galaxy A17 may be cheap, but it's a hit right now. | Image by PhoneArena

Wondering how to grab one of Samsung's latest budget options and 12 months of unlimited data? No more guessing — the Galaxy A17 has been slashed by a massive $180 at Mint Mobile. That means you can grab the device for just $20. 

Galaxy A17 5G: now just $20!

$20
$200
$180 off (90%)
The Galaxy A17 5G is now available for $20 at Mint Mobile. This saves you a huge 90%, making this one of the best budget options you can get right now. On top of that, Mint Mobile lets you bundle the phone with a 12-month unlimited data service for just $180 for the entire period.
Buy at Mint Mobile


Mint lets you choose between an eSIM or a physical SIM card. Even better, its unlimited plan comes with all sorts of exciting perks, including:

  • Unlimited text and talk
  • Free calls to Mexico, the UK, and Canada
  • Mobile hotspot at no extra cost
  • Reliable coverage on T-Mobile's network

But that's not all. Mint gives you a seven-day money-back guarantee. That means you get seven days to try out the plan and decide whether it's right for you. If not, cancel the service and you'll receive a 100% refund, including taxes and fees. 

For users who purchased a physical SIM card, returns are accepted within 10 days of purchase. However, you must return the card unactivated and in an unopened package. 

Enough on the plan — what about the Galaxy A17? With its 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, this Samsung phone actually beats some pricier options, including the Moto G Power (2026). 

Performance-wise, the handset features an Exynos 1330 chipset, so it's not exactly the best performer. But hey — you're looking at a $200 phone — which can now be yours for a mere $20. And at that price, it gives you more than enough on the performance front.

The camera works great as well. With its 50MP main rear sensor, the Android phone can take good-looking images, boasting mostly decent colors and adequate exposure. Don't forget to check out our Galaxy A17 review to get a better idea of what photos look like.

In addition, while it comes with Android 15 out of the box, the device gets six years of promised updates. That doesn't sound too bad, does it? 

All things considered, the Galaxy A17 checks a lot of boxes — good-looking display, decent performance for the price, and now, an ultra-cheap asking price. Grab yours at Mint Mobile for just $20 and bundle it with a full year of unlimited data at $180 while this limited-time sale lasts.

