iPhone 16e owners forced to choose between their watch and their music - here's why

iPhone 16e

– User JustAKidUKnow, Apple Support Community, March 2025

– User francescgo, Apple Support Community, March 2025

iPhone 16e

iOS 18

If you are dealing with this issue, make sure to report it to Apple. The more people speak up, the more pressure there is to roll out a fix sooner. Just look at how Google recently had to rush out a fix for that frustrating Messages bug everyone was complaining about.