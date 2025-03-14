iPhone 16e owners forced to choose between their watch and their music - here's why
Apple's new iPhone 16e, which replaced the SE series as the most affordable iPhone you can buy new, has been out for a few weeks now. But as more users get their hands on it, an annoying issue has started to surface.
A growing number of iPhone 16e users are hitting up Apple's Support Community and Reddit, complaining about a widespread Bluetooth audio issue. The problem? Audio randomly cuts out when playing through Bluetooth devices. Interestingly, people say this doesn't happen with other iPhones using the same headphones or speakers.
The latest iOS update that dropped earlier this week didn't resolve the issue, so affected users might have to wait for iOS 18.4, expected in April. And actually, those in the beta program who have already installed iOS 18.4 report that the update does fix the bug – so a solution is on the way.
It is pretty common for new phones to run into unexpected glitches once they are out in the real world – that is the ultimate test. What really matters is how fast companies step up to address them.
Some users have pointed out that the glitch seems to pop up when the iPhone 16e is connected to multiple Bluetooth accessories at once. This makes things especially annoying for those who juggle several accessories throughout the day – like wearing a smartwatch or smart ring while trying to listen to music on their headphones.
I'm having the same problems too on my 16e but I've noticed it only happens when I have more than 1 Bluetooth device connected. I have used my Bluetooth headphones on this phone and they worked just fine until I connected my Fitbit watch along with it. I don't know if it's some type of interference that's causing the stutter but when I have the headphones connected by themselves, the stutter disappears.
– User JustAKidUKnow, Apple Support Community, March 2025
Same problem here. Bluetooth only stops stuttering when I disconnect my Oura Ring.
– User francescgo, Apple Support Community, March 2025
One frustrated user even returned their iPhone 16e to Apple, only to get a replacement that had the exact same issue. That points to a software bug in iOS rather than a hardware defect, meaning a fix will likely come in a future update. But so far, Apple hasn't officially acknowledged the problem or confirmed whether a fix is in the works.
If you are dealing with this issue, make sure to report it to Apple. The more people speak up, the more pressure there is to roll out a fix sooner. Just look at how Google recently had to rush out a fix for that frustrating Messages bug everyone was complaining about.
