New leak spills key camera details about Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra

So, what exactly has leaked out this time?





Oppo Find X9 Ultra





Digital Chat Station has it that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will arrive with a quad-camera setup, just like the Find X8 Ultra, which was one of the hidden gems of 2025. The main attraction of that one would be the periscope telephoto camera, which will be a 200MP 1/1.28-inch sensor, likely by OmniVision. It will most probably have a 3X optical zoom, but make no mistake—the large resolution will enable high-res in-sensor cropping, so we'll get some respectable optical-grade zooming capabilities.





But there isn't a single periscope on this phone. Digital Chat Station has it that there would be a 50 MP "ultra-telephoto" as well. This hints at extremely capable zooming chops for the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, and I can't wait to take it for a spin.



I do hope that Oppo keeps the 1-inch sensor behind the main camera, though the chances of that are fairly slim. That's because we know for pretty certain that it will use a 200 MP main sensor, the main candidate for the position is Sony's fresh LYT-901 sensor, which is still fairly large at 1/1.12-inch.





The phone will also feature a large battery, but cryptic as ever, Digital Chat Station only says its capacity will start with the number 7. We are likely looking at a 7,500+ mAh battery, which is the same amount the Oppo Find X9 Pro featured.





Vivo X300 Ultra





Moving on to the Vivo X300 Ultra, the flagship phone I'm personally more excited for, Digital Chat Station has a few more tidbits of information for us. The phone will arrive with a 200 MP main camera with a large 1/1.12-inch sensor, but key here would once again be the more street photography-oriented native focal length of 35 mm.





This means the phone will once again use in-sensor cropping from its ultrawide camera to deliver the familiar 24 mm camera field-of-view. The snapper in question will use a 50 MP 1/1.28-inch sensor.

Digital Chat Station spares us details about the periscope camera, but we already know it will most certainly utilize a 200 MP sensor. He does say, however, that the phone will be outfitted with a 5 MP custom multi-spectrum sensor, which should do a lot of heavy-lifting in terms of color science.





The tipster also says the phone will have improved video capabilities, which is always nice to hear.





This phone likely won't feature a 7,000+ mAh battery; otherwise, we would have heard by now, but still, it will most likely feature a 6,500+ mAh battery.





Both the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra will arrive with new teleconverter attachments, which are optional purchases. These will further maximize the zooming capabilities of the two phones.





These are the Ultras I'm waiting for





Ultra phones hailing from China have been among the most interesting devices I've used in the past couple of years, and I can't wait to see what Oppo and Vivo are cooking. I do hope that both of these upcoming phones get a proper global release with software tailored for Western markets.





That's because both the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Ultra were only intended for the domestic Chinese market and weren't equipped with global ROMs. Their software was oriented for the Chinese market, making them not very fit for regular usage with many software gremlins on board.

