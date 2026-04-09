T-Mobile is giving away a unique, newly-released phone for free
The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro costs nothing at T-Mobile right now.
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The device is a phone/e-reader hybrid. | Image by TCL
Who doesn't like free phones, especially novel devices that lack the usual vices of mainstream flagships? T-Mobile understands that flashy modern screens and power-hungry hardware can make anyone crave a simpler dumb phone. Fortunately, a middle ground exists: the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro.
While the 6.9-inch TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro may look like a standard entry-level phone, don't let its design deceive you.
The phone features NXTPAPER display tech, which integrates hardware and software to create a paper-like experience. The screen won't strain your eyes as much as traditional panels, but, on the flip side, that probably means longer doom scrolls. Whether that's a win or a loss is your call.
The phone is no slouch elsewhere, featuring a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main unit, AI tools, and expandable storage.
The 128GB TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro costs $199.99, but for T-Mobile customers, that number is irrelevant. The carrier is offering the phone for $0 on most plans, provided you trade in a device in any condition or add a line. The cost is then reimbursed via monthly credits over 24 months.
For those looking to switch to a prepaid carrier, this is the perfect time, as Metro by T-Mobile is also offering the device for free to customers who switch their number and opt for the $60/month or $50 plan.
While T-Mobile's generosity allows you to upgrade for free, it does lock you into the carrier for two years.
Given that T-Mobile boasts one of the nation's best 5G networks and regularly outpaces rivals with promotions, you might not want to leave anyway.
Still, this is something to consider if you value flexibility.
It's worth noting that this deal is primarily targeted at customers on T-Mobile's premium plans. Value-oriented plans are generally ineligible, underscoring the company's strategic focus on high-tier subscribers.
Not your average budget phone
The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is great for bibliophiles. | Image by TCL
While the 6.9-inch TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro may look like a standard entry-level phone, don't let its design deceive you.
The phone features NXTPAPER display tech, which integrates hardware and software to create a paper-like experience. The screen won't strain your eyes as much as traditional panels, but, on the flip side, that probably means longer doom scrolls. Whether that's a win or a loss is your call.
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For chronic readers, the Max Ink Mode shifts the display to monochromatic for an e-reader-like experience. In this mode, the device can last up to 26 days on standby. Endurance shouldn't be a concern in normal mode either, thanks to its beefy 5,200mAh battery.
The phone is no slouch elsewhere, featuring a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main unit, AI tools, and expandable storage.
It also supports a stylus, but that's available as an optional purchase.
All this for the tempting price of $0
The 128GB TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro costs $199.99, but for T-Mobile customers, that number is irrelevant. The carrier is offering the phone for $0 on most plans, provided you trade in a device in any condition or add a line. The cost is then reimbursed via monthly credits over 24 months.
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You will still have to pay the $35 Device Connection Charge (DCC), though.
For those looking to switch to a prepaid carrier, this is the perfect time, as Metro by T-Mobile is also offering the device for free to customers who switch their number and opt for the $60/month or $50 plan.
The two-year commitment
While T-Mobile's generosity allows you to upgrade for free, it does lock you into the carrier for two years.
Given that T-Mobile boasts one of the nation's best 5G networks and regularly outpaces rivals with promotions, you might not want to leave anyway.
Still, this is something to consider if you value flexibility.
What's the best way to upgrade?
Free phone, premium plan
It's worth noting that this deal is primarily targeted at customers on T-Mobile's premium plans. Value-oriented plans are generally ineligible, underscoring the company's strategic focus on high-tier subscribers.
On the bright side, buying the NXTPAPER 70 Pro via Metro offers a great alternative. You get a free device and a fixed bill. It's a win-win.
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