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First Google Pixel 10 Pro XL discount of 2026 goes live at Amazon

Now $250 off, this Android flagship is a much better choice for budget-conscious buyers.

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A close-up of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL being held by a person.
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Christmas came and went, sweeping the best-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro XL deal. But now, the premium Gemini AI-ready phone is once again on sale. Likely for a limited time, you can get it for $250 off its original price, making it a much better pick for budget-conscious shoppers.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is now $250 off

$250 off (21%)
Amazon has launched its first Google Pixel 10 Pro XL discount for 2026, and it's a good one. Right now, you can get the 256GB model in all colors for $250 off, bringing it to a much more attractive price. Don't miss out.
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Although this Amazon deal doesn’t quite rival the one from just before Christmas, it’s still the first-ever deal launched in 2026. And with no shopping events coming soon, chances of this $250 discount getting topped aren’t huge. So, if you’ve missed out before but still want to experience the latest AI from Google on a large and brilliant 6.8-inch panel, this is the promo for you.

The Android phone’s OLED display isn’t just big — it also gets exceptionally bright. Hitting over 2,800 nits, it delivers excellent visibility in all conditions, even under the blazing sun. And sure, the recently released OnePlus 15 gets even brighter, but we’ve noticed it also tends to pick up a lot of reflections.

The 10 Pro XL is very well optimized as well. Its Tensor G5 chipset delivers smooth performance and enables its premium AI features, such as Live Translation in phone calls, Camera Coach, and AI photo edits from a voice prompt. However, as the performance tests in our Pixel 10 Pro XL review show, the model isn’t exactly on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max when it comes to raw horsepower.

That shouldn’t be a major dealbreaker because the latest Google Pixel flagship delivers excellent camera performance. With its new AI-enhanced 100x Super Res zoom, the device provides amazing detail, even at extreme distances. Hardware-wise, it’s equipped with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48MP 5x periscope lens.

So, bottom line: sure, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has been cheaper in the past, but this first-time discount for 2026 makes it a solid bargain for many. Pick your favorite color variant and save $250 while Amazon’s promo lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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