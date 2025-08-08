$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

First straight-up Galaxy Z Fold 7 discount goes live at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just became a bit more affordable on Amazon.

A close-up of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, showcasing its wider cover screen.
Samsung finally nailed the foldable form factor with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7. The recently released device is slimmer, has a wider cover screen, and fixes key issues from previous generations. But perfection doesn't come cheap, and this bad boy can set you back nearly $2,220 in its 512GB variant.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $140 off

$140 off (7%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 finally received a first straight-up discount at Amazon. Right now, you can buy the model for $140 off, but only in JetBlack. This is the 512GB version of the premium foldable device.
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,000 off

$1119 99
$2119 99
$1000 off (47%)
Alternatively, you can trade in an eligible device at the Samsung Store and unlock up to $1,000 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Over here, you also have online exclusive colors to choose from.
Buy at Samsung

But now, Amazon is offering a neat little discount that makes this foldable a bit more affordable. You can get it for $140 off in JetBlack, which knocks it to about $1,980. Sure, that's nowhere near what you'd call cheap, but hey, it's the first straight-up discount we've seen so far.

Want to save even more? If you're willing to trade in an eligible device, Samsung's official store offers up to $1,000 off, slashing the 512GB model to just $1,119.99. Keep in mind that you'd have to trade in the right device in good condition to take advantage of the maximum discount.

A solid upgrade over the previous generations, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs a fantastic 6.5-inch cover screen and a huge 8-inch main display. As you might expect, both panels provide absolutely superb visuals thanks to ultra-crisp resolution, AMOLED technology, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

But it's not just that! The Android phone comes with the latest flagship Qualcomm processor, providing reliable daily performance and plenty of potential for demanding tasks. In our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, you can see just how powerful this device is thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip.

Factor in the new 200MP main camera on the rear, the multiple Galaxy AI features, and the almost invisible crease, and you've got what might very well be the best foldable phone in 2025.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cheap? Not at all, but given all the premium features and hardware improvements it brings to the table, it's more than worth it. Get yours at Amazon for $140 off or save up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins at the official store. And if you'd prefer a premium flip phone experience, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also on sale at Amazon.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
