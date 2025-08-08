First straight-up Galaxy Z Fold 7 discount goes live at Amazon
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just became a bit more affordable on Amazon.
Samsung finally nailed the foldable form factor with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7. The recently released device is slimmer, has a wider cover screen, and fixes key issues from previous generations. But perfection doesn't come cheap, and this bad boy can set you back nearly $2,220 in its 512GB variant.
But now, Amazon is offering a neat little discount that makes this foldable a bit more affordable. You can get it for $140 off in JetBlack, which knocks it to about $1,980. Sure, that's nowhere near what you'd call cheap, but hey, it's the first straight-up discount we've seen so far.
A solid upgrade over the previous generations, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs a fantastic 6.5-inch cover screen and a huge 8-inch main display. As you might expect, both panels provide absolutely superb visuals thanks to ultra-crisp resolution, AMOLED technology, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Factor in the new 200MP main camera on the rear, the multiple Galaxy AI features, and the almost invisible crease, and you've got what might very well be the best foldable phone in 2025.
Is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cheap? Not at all, but given all the premium features and hardware improvements it brings to the table, it's more than worth it. Get yours at Amazon for $140 off or save up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins at the official store. And if you'd prefer a premium flip phone experience, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also on sale at Amazon.
Want to save even more? If you're willing to trade in an eligible device, Samsung's official store offers up to $1,000 off, slashing the 512GB model to just $1,119.99. Keep in mind that you'd have to trade in the right device in good condition to take advantage of the maximum discount.
But it's not just that! The Android phone comes with the latest flagship Qualcomm processor, providing reliable daily performance and plenty of potential for demanding tasks. In our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, you can see just how powerful this device is thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip.
