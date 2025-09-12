Killer deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 a limited-time steal
At $100 off, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 prove epic audio doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It’s been over a year since the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 hit the shelves, but their predecessors are now the smarter buy for just about anyone on a budget. Right now, you can grab the 2023-launched OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for only $79.99 — 56% off their original $179.99 price. This beats the best deals we’ve come across by $20, so it’s definitely worth your attention.
The killer deal is available at Woot, and it should remain active for another two weeks. Of course, it can always expire sooner if it sells out. So, if you want extra loud, premium wireless earbuds for less than $100, we suggest you go ahead and save before the deal vanishes.
Although not exactly a spring chicken, the Buds Pro 2 still beat most sub-$100 earbuds. For one thing, they offer excellent audio with deep and thumpy bass, sparkly highs, and detailed mids. As we pointed out in our OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review, they can also get incredibly loud, which is a welcome extra.
But how long can these fellas stream your favorite tunes? With ANC on, you can expect up to six hours per charge, with an extra 19 hours available through the charging case. That’s a total of 25 hours of music, which isn’t half bad at all.
At the end of the day, while they might not be the latest or greatest wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still a solid pair of everyday earbuds. If you like what they bring to the table, now’s your chance to save $100 on a pair.
The killer deal is available at Woot, and it should remain active for another two weeks. Of course, it can always expire sooner if it sells out. So, if you want extra loud, premium wireless earbuds for less than $100, we suggest you go ahead and save before the deal vanishes.
If you’re dead set on getting the latest model, head over to the OnePlus Store. Over there, you can grab the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for $30 off with coupon code “BACK2COLLEGE”, applied at checkout.
Although not exactly a spring chicken, the Buds Pro 2 still beat most sub-$100 earbuds. For one thing, they offer excellent audio with deep and thumpy bass, sparkly highs, and detailed mids. As we pointed out in our OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review, they can also get incredibly loud, which is a welcome extra.
On top of that, they offer excellent active noise cancellation. The OnePlus buds can fine-tune the ANC to your ears through the HeyMelody app after a quick test, and the result is fantastic. Then again, if superb ANC is your top priority, you might want to consider a more contemporary model.
But how long can these fellas stream your favorite tunes? With ANC on, you can expect up to six hours per charge, with an extra 19 hours available through the charging case. That’s a total of 25 hours of music, which isn’t half bad at all.
At the end of the day, while they might not be the latest or greatest wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still a solid pair of everyday earbuds. If you like what they bring to the table, now’s your chance to save $100 on a pair.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: