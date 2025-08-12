$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Don't buy an Apple Watch now, because you might regret it soon

Leaks suggest Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 on September 9, bringing 5G, improved battery life, and new health features — so waiting could be worth it.

You may be in for an upgrade of your Apple Watch, and hopefully, you're not reading this in the middle of paying for a new Apple Watch Series 10. The thing is, Apple's iPhone 17 September event is now just around the corner, rumored for September 9, and Apple is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 11

And it's not just the Apple Watch Series 11, but rumor has it Apple may also introduce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 and an Apple Watch SE 3. The Series 11 may bring a number of upgrades, including an updated S11 chip and a new MediaTek modem with 5G connectivity. 

Also, the Series 11 may measure blood pressure, according to some leaks. 

The design is expected to be similar, but the Series 11 is said to come with a more energy-efficient screen and a display with better brightness. The chip and the new display may improve battery life for the model. 


Apple may also unveil a new Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is the long-awaited sequel to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. We also expect a new chip and wellness features, and potentially a wide-angle OLED display that is slightly larger. And also, satellite connectivity. 

An entry-level Apple Watch SE 3 is also said to arrive at the event. 

Are you planning to wait for the new Apple Watch models before buying?

If you're someone who wants to save even more money, and you don't need the latest health sensors or the fastest chip, buying an older Apple Watch model – like the Series 8, Series 7, or even the previous SE – can still be a great deal. These older models often get software updates for years, so you won't miss out on basic features like notifications, fitness tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

On the other hand, if you want the best battery life, 5G connectivity, or new health sensors like blood pressure monitoring that the Series 11 or SE 3 may offer, then it makes sense to wait for the latest models. After all, these models are likely coming in less than a month or so. I'd advise to see what Apple offers that's hot and new and then, make your decision. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless