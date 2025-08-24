Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Apple may bring back an iPhone 4 case for the iPhone 17 Air to make it look slimmer

The upcoming iPhone 17 Air may just be about to take you on a trip down memory lane, all the way back to the days of the iPhone 4.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Air render
*Image credit — Fpt.

Next month, Apple will announce the super slim iPhone 17 Air, a new model that is replacing the Plus models that came before it. The company has apparently considered, and perhaps even tested, an iPhone 4 bumper case for the new phone, likely to help it look slimmer.

This case was introduced for the iPhone 4, after it was revealed that people were accidentally blocking their phone’s antennas. To rectify that problem, Apple made the bumper case: a case which only covers the sides of the phone, but leaves the back panel exposed.

Would you use a bumper case for the iPhone 17 Air?

Vote View Result


In my opinion, this case would at least partly solve the problem of making the phone thicker by trying to protect it. The whole point of the iPhone 17 Air is that it’s going to be a joy to use, but a phone case would, understandably, defeat the purpose of its existence.



It’s not yet confirmed whether Apple will actually release such a case, but if it has tested a prototype, there’s a good chance that it just might. The bumper case didn’t just solve a problem all those years ago, some people actually really like how it was designed, and are bummed that there isn’t something similar for modern iPhone models.



Apple needs to provide as many incentives for getting the iPhone 17 Air as it possibly can. The phone, though no doubt beautiful, will be almost just as expensive as the iPhone 17 Pro, despite its many shortcomings.

Apple has reportedly only been able to manage a 2,900 mAh battery for the Air, which pales in comparison to its direct rival’s — the Galaxy S25 Edge — battery capacity of 3,900 mAh. The iPhone 17 Air will also only have a singular rear camera, making it a phone truly only intended for those who prefer form over function.

Whether a bumper case will be enough to prevent such a fragile phone from recreating something similar to Bendgate remains to be seen.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
T-Mobile's latest acquisition brings U.S. Internet into the fold
T-Mobile's latest acquisition brings U.S. Internet into the fold
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless