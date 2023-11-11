Reputable tipster calls these renders the closest to the real Galaxy S24 Ultra
Ok, we've finished the unveiling and release of the 2023 iPhone models (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) and the 2023 Pixels (Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro). If you've been into phones for some time, you know which flagship series is in the on-deck circle: the Galaxy S24 series. And while there are three handsets in this line (Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra), one will get the spotlight and that will be the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
A combination of factors makes the Galaxy S Ultra phone the most discussed and purchased phone among the trio. One is that the Ultra device took over for the defunct Galaxy Note model which always had the largest screen, the S Pen, and a big following. In 2021, the Galaxy Note was eliminated and reborn as the Galaxy S21 Ultra model with a similar form factor and S Pen. It has been that way ever since.
Samsung hopes to get the Galaxy S24 line off to an earlier start this year
With Samsung hoping to get its 2024 flagship line off to an earlier start this year with a possible Unpacked event expected in January, we've already seen some renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Reputable tipster Ice Universe has just shared on "X" a couple of renders of the phone that he calls the closest renderings compared to the look of the actual device. Note the extremely thin and symmetrical bezels on the display.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset which is strangely both overclocked and underclocked compared to the regular version of the application processor (AP). The clock speed for the one Prime CPU core on the "for Galaxy" variant will be overclocked at 3.4GHz compared to 3.3GHz on the regular variant.
But the Cortex-A720 Performance CPU cores will run at 3.15GHz and 2.96GHz on the "for Galaxy" chipset, underclocked compared to 3.2 and 3GHz on the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Cortex-A520 Efficiency CPU cores have a clock speed of 2.27GHz on the chip made for Galaxy devices. That is underclocked compared to the 2.3GHz speed of the Efficiency cores on the regular variant of the chip.
We also expect Samsung to get rid of the 10x optical zoom found on past Galaxy S Ultra models. The reasons for this action range from cost-cutting on Sammy's part to complaints from users that it is harder to keep the camera steady at 10x. Reportedly, Samsung will match the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x optical zoom capability. We also expect an optimized version of Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, backing the primary camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, to make its way to the 2024 model. That sensor is named the ISOCELL HP2SX 200MP.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a Titanium build
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will also have a chassis made with Titanium which is something Apple introduced to its Pro models this year. While certainly making the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter, real-world experiences haven't exactly proven that it makes the phones stronger.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also expected to get a hike up to 12GB of RAM for the basic configuration, up from 8GB on the basic version of its predecessor. The Galaxy S24 Ultra might ship with a 5000mAh battery which is the same capacity found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The latter was second to the iPhone 15 Pro Maxin the browsing portion of our new battery test having lasted for 18 hours and 57 minutes, just 23 minutes shy of the time tallied by the top-of-the-line 2023 iPhone model.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra finished fourth in the video playback part of our test with a time of 8 hours and 54 minutes. That put it two hours and twenty minutes behind the top-ranked iPhone 15 Plus.
