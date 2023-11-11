Reputable tipster calls these renders the closest to the real Galaxy S24 Ultra





A combination of factors makes the Galaxy S Ultra phone the most discussed and purchased phone among the trio. One is that the Ultra device took over for the defunct Galaxy Note model which always had the largest screen, the S Pen, and a big following. In 2021, the Galaxy Note was eliminated and reborn as the Galaxy S21 Ultra model with a similar form factor and S Pen. It has been that way ever since.

Samsung hopes to get the Galaxy S24 line off to an earlier start this year















Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset which is strangely both overclocked and underclocked compared to the regular version of the application processor (AP). The clock speed for the one Prime CPU core on the "for Galaxy" variant will be overclocked at 3.4GHz compared to 3.3GHz on the regular variant.





But the Cortex-A720 Performance CPU cores will run at 3.15GHz and 2.96GHz on the "for Galaxy" chipset, underclocked compared to 3.2 and 3GHz on the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . The Cortex-A520 Efficiency CPU cores have a clock speed of 2.27GHz on the chip made for Galaxy devices. That is underclocked compared to the 2.3GHz speed of the Efficiency cores on the regular variant of the chip.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a Titanium build







Galaxy S24 Ultra will also have a chassis made with Titanium which is something iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter, real-world experiences haven't exactly proven that it makes the phones stronger.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will also have a chassis made with Titanium which is something Apple introduced to its Pro models this year. While certainly making the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter, real-world experiences haven't exactly proven that it makes the phones stronger.





Galaxy S24 Ultra is also expected to get a hike up to 12GB of RAM for the basic configuration, up from 8GB on the basic version of its predecessor. The Galaxy S24 Ultra might ship with a 5000mAh battery which is the same capacity found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The latter was second to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the browsing portion of our new battery test having lasted for 18 hours and 57 minutes, just 23 minutes shy of the time tallied by the top-of-the-line 2023 iPhone model.




