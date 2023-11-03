Chipset for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is reportedly both overclocked and underclocked

Late last month Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , the chip designer's new flagship application processor (AP) which will be powering many top-shelf Android models over the coming year. Just like it did last year, Qualcomm is expected to produce a special version of the chip for Samsung's Galaxy handsets. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy featured a faster Prime CPU core that was clocked at 3.36GHz compared to 3.19GHz for the non-Galaxy version.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 so we can easily see what the difference between the two chipsets might be. Brar says that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (SM8650-AC) will have an octa-core configuration consisting of one Prime Cortex-X4 CPU core running at 3.4GHz, five Performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores with a clock speed of 3.15GHz/2.96GHz, and two Efficiency Cortex-A520 CPU cores running at 2.27GHz. While Qualcomm has yet to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, tipster Yogesh Brar (via AndroidAuthority ) revealed what he says are the specs for the AP along with the specs for theso we can easily see what the difference between the two chipsets might be. Brar says that thefor Galaxy (SM8650-AC) will have an octa-core configuration consisting of one Prime Cortex-X4 CPU core running at 3.4GHz, five Performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores with a clock speed of 3.15GHz/2.96GHz, and two Efficiency Cortex-A520 CPU cores running at 2.27GHz.





The non-Galaxy version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (SM8650-AB) features one Prime Cortex-X4 CPU core running at 3.3GHz (compared to 3.4GHz on the "for Galaxy" chip), five Performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 3.2GHz/3GHz (compared to 3.15GHz/2.96GHz on the "for Galaxy" variant), and two Efficiency Cortex-A520 CPU cores with a clock speed of 2.3GHz (compared to 2.27GHz on the "for Galaxy" chipset). The tipster adds that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will include an overclocked GPU "for better AI."









So if Brar's info is legit, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will have an overclocked Prime core and underclocked Performance and Efficiency cores. It isn't clear why Qualcomm would do this considering that last year the only difference between the non-Galaxy and the "for Galaxy" chipset was the overclocked Prime core.











Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + with the Exynos 2400 everywhere but in the U.S. and China. In those markets, the phones will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. And the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy everywhere. The most recent common sense rumor has Samsung equipping theand+ with the Exynos 2400 everywhere but in the U.S. and China. In those markets, the phones will sport thefor Galaxy. And the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be powered by thefor Galaxy everywhere.



