That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders



Previously, it was reported that Samsung is expanding S Pen support to other phones to migrate existing Note users to the S and Z series. The idea is apparently to retain the S family as the H1 flagship and replace the Note range with the foldable Z phones as the H2 flagships.



Thus, it was quite obvious that the days of the Galaxy Note were numbered. What wasn't so clear, however, was whether we will see a Note 20 successor this year. A recent report had said that Samsung might only launch the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra and that too without the usual fanfare.



It now appears that the chaebol has finally made up its mind regarding the Note series and the decision is bound to disappoint a lot of fans. Venerated leaker Ice Universe's latest, not-so-cryptic tweet suggests that the iconic Note series has ended its run and there will be no Galaxy Note 21.







Display industry insider Ross Young has also corroborated the rumor. He suggests that the Note 20 FE might still be on the cards. The device has already been confirmed implicitly by Samsung.





Note and S series sales were apparently underwhelming in 2020 and the discontinuation of the former could help Samsung boost the sales of the Galaxy S21 series.





1) We now see Oppo and Xiaomi each launching a flagship using a Samsung LTPO panel in 1H'21.

2) Although now there is no Note 21 coming, we may see a Note 20 FE...

3) The lack of a Note 21 series means the S21 series will sell at higher volumes for longer and could outsell S10.. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 21, 2021





