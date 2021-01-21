Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Samsung Android

That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 21, 2021, 11:15 AM
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
We have been hearing conflicting reports about the fate of the Galaxy Note series. Until recently, the productivity-oriented flagships were the only Samsung phones to support the S Pen. The new Galaxy S21 Ultra is also compatible with the stylus, and Samsung has also confirmed that digital pen integration will be extended to more devices in the future. 

Previously, it was reported that Samsung is expanding S Pen support to other phones to migrate existing Note users to the S and Z series. The idea is apparently to retain the S family as the H1 flagship and replace the Note range with the foldable Z phones as the H2 flagships.

Thus, it was quite obvious that the days of the Galaxy Note were numbered. What wasn't so clear, however, was whether we will see a Note 20 successor this year. A recent report had said that Samsung might only launch the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra and that too without the usual fanfare.

It now appears that the chaebol has finally made up its mind regarding the Note series and the decision is bound to disappoint a lot of fans. Venerated leaker Ice Universe's latest, not-so-cryptic tweet suggests that the iconic Note series has ended its run and there will be no Galaxy Note 21.



Display industry insider Ross Young has also corroborated the rumor. He suggests that the Note 20 FE might still be on the cards. The device has already been confirmed implicitly by Samsung.

Note and S series sales were apparently underwhelming in 2020 and the discontinuation of the former could help Samsung boost the sales of the Galaxy S21 series. 



Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 8 Reviews
$1300 Special AT&T $1300 Special Verizon $1300 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review
Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
Samsung confirms more of its upcoming smartphones will ship without chargers, earphones
Popular stories
Fourth time might be the charm for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE touchscreen issues
Popular stories
Samsung is trying to make amends to Galaxy S21 5G buyers for ditching the charger (or not)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless