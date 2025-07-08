Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
Upcoming event
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Tune in to watch the reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 and more!

Apple announces a change at the top of the company

There is a shake-up at the top of Apple as COO Jeff Williams makes plans to leave.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Ten is displayed with the screen in front of the camera.
Apple announced today that Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jeff Williams will be turning over his COO duties later this month to Sabih Khan, who currently is Apple’s senior vice president of Operations. This is part of what Apple calls "a long-planned succession." Williams will continue reporting to CEO Tim Cook and will still run Apple's design team and Apple Watch. He also will remain in charge of the company's health initiatives. Later this year, Williams will leave Apple.

Khan, replacing Williams as COO, has worked at Apple for 30 years. In 2019, he received a key to the executive washroom after being named senior vice president of Operations. For the last six years, Khan has had a very important job at Apple, running the company's supply chain. In that role, Apple says he was "ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment functions, as well as Apple's supplier responsibility programs that protect and educate workers at production facilities around the world."

"Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain. While overseeing Apple's supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple's manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges. He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer."
-Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Williams has had quite a career at Apple, building a supply chain that supported the company's growth into new products and markets that Apple hadn't been involved with before. He had key roles in the launch of the iPod and the iPhone. He also played a vital part in bringing the Apple Watch to the marketplace. He developed the company's health care strategies that helped Apple customers stay healthy and also led Apple's design team over the last several years.

Recommended Stories

Will Apple recover from losing Williams?

Vote View Result

The departing executive says that not only has he worked at Apple for 27 years, but that is the same time that he worked with his successor. He has nothing but praise for Khan, calling him "the most talented operations executive on the planet." He adds that he has "tremendous confidence in Apple’s future" with Khan as COO.

Williams said, "I have a deep love for Apple. Working with all of the amazing people at this company has been a privilege of a lifetime, and I can’t thank Tim enough for the opportunity, his inspirational leadership, and our friendship over the years." Of Jeff Williams, Tim Cook said, "Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him."

"He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication. I am and will always be beyond grateful for his numerous contributions to Apple over the years and his loyal friendship. Jeff’s true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he’s created and, while he’ll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands," Cook continued.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025

Latest News

Grab the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 and save 40% this Prime Day
Grab the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 and save 40% this Prime Day
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
Prime Day drops the powerful Pixel 9 Pro to its lowest price
Prime Day drops the powerful Pixel 9 Pro to its lowest price
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless