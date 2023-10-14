Galaxy S24 line to get off to an early start next year says report

Galaxy S24 flagship series will be getting off to an earlier start in 2024 with the Galaxy Unpacked event for the phones held in January in San Francisco. Traditionally, the Galaxy S line is unveiled in San Francisco with the foldable Galaxy Z events taking place in New York. The Galaxy S23 line, the current flagship series available from Samsung, was unveiled on February 1st of this year. According to a report from Seoul Economic Daily (via SamMobile ), theflagship series will be getting off to an earlier start in 2024 with the Galaxy Unpacked event for the phones held in January in San Francisco. Traditionally, the Galaxy S line is unveiled in San Francisco with the foldable Galaxy Z events taking place in New York.





Galaxy S24 line to first see the light of day in San Francisco, perhaps earlier than usual in January, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldables returning to New York City.

Last year, the second Unpacked event was in Samsung's backyard. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 were introduced in Seoul as South Korea was bidding to host the World Expo 2030. So we should expect theto first see the light of day in San Francisco, perhaps earlier than usual in January, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldables returning to New York City.

The Exynos 2400 SoC will be under the hood of certain Galaxy S24 units















Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy a run for its money, While Samsung's Exynos chips have been considered inferior to Qualomm's Snapdragon SoCs, the Exynos 2400 will sport a deca-core design and if Samsung has solved past issues with heat, this application processor can give thefor Galaxy a run for its money, a theory that benchmark tests seem to agree with





Galaxy S24 Ultra . Now where did we hear that before? Of course, we are referring to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro lighter. A change could be coming to screen resolutions as the Galaxy S24 Ultra . The Galaxy S24 would continue to feature a screen with an FHD+ resolution (1080p). Other rumored changes include a titanium frame for the. Now where did we hear that before? Of course, we are referring to the iPhone 15 Pro models which feature a titanium chassis making theandlighter. A change could be coming to screen resolutions as the Galaxy S24+ will supposedly be upgraded to a QHD+ AMOLED panel (1440p) similar to the resolution of the. Thewould continue to feature a screen with an FHD+ resolution (1080p).





Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could feature a rear camera array starring a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera will weigh in at 12MP. Each Galaxy S24 series display is rumored to deliver peak brightness at 2400 nits, up from 1750 achieved with theseries. Theandcould feature a rear camera array starring a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera will weigh in at 12MP.





The S24 Ultra will once again sport a 200MP sensor backing the primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera. The top-of-the-line model will also come with the S Pen.

The Galaxy S24 line could feature two-way satellite communication for emergencies





Battery-wise, expect a 4000mAh cell on the Galaxy S24 , a 4900mAh battery keeping the lights on the S24+, and a 5000mAh battery powering the Galaxy S24 Ultra . 45W fast charging might be available for the S24+ and S24 Ultra while the S24 could be limited to 25W fast charging. All three phones are expected to support 15W fast wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.





Galaxy S24 models could offer two-way satellite communication for those in an emergency without access to a cellular network. Right now, a similar feature is available with the All threemodels could offer two-way satellite communication for those in an emergency without access to a cellular network. Right now, a similar feature is available with the iPhone 14 and 15 lines, and Huawei's P60 Pro will reportedly support satellite calls from one smartphone to another smartphone.



