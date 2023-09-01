Tipster reveals what image sensor will replace the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 in the Galaxy S24 Ultra
So how will Samsung follow up on the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor that backed the primary camera on the rear of the Galaxy S23 Ultra this year? If you believe tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is going to use an optimized ISOCELL HP2SX 200MP image sensor for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone isn't expected to be unveiled and released until the first quarter of 2024.
Ice Universe said in his X post, "Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra main camera HP2SX, with the same specifications as HP2,200MP, 1/1.3 ",0.6μm.Looks like an optimized version of HP2." That means that the Galaxy S24 Ultra should be able to show some improvement when it comes to photography. The tipster already has posted about a new 50MP sensor that will deliver 3x optical zoom. With this sensor, Ice Universe says that the phone will offer high-quality 5x images.
There have been many rumors about the Galaxy S24 Ultra including a recent one that says we could see the storage range of Sammy's 2024 top-of-the-line flagship go from 128GB to as high as 2TB. Most consumers overestimate the amount of storage they need. For example, on my 512GB Pixel 6 Pro, I've used a paltry 79GB of storage. On my 256GB iPhone 11 Pro Max, I still have nearly 155GB of storage remaining.
Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra main camera HP2SX, with the same specifications as HP2,200MP, 1/1.3 ",0.6μm.Looks like an optimized version of HP2. pic.twitter.com/BLNVRgwS1W— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 1, 2023
Ice Universe has also revealed that the 6.8-inch AMOLED panel that will grace the Galaxy S24 Ultra will deliver 2500 nits of peak brightness. That is 43% higher than the peak brightness of 1750 nits available from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Speaking about the screen, there is speculation that Samsung will use a flat panel for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The number one question mark around the Galaxy S24 Ultra actually affects all three models in the series. Ice Universe recently posted on a topic that we've been covering for months which is whether Samsung will use its deca-core Exynos 2400 application processor (AP) in some regions instead of using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy AP. It should be noted that neither chip has yet to be announced, but the tipster says that he is 100% certain that the Samsung-produced chip will be used to power the Galaxy S24 line in Europe.
This year, in all regions, the Galaxy S23 line is powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. But in a bid to save money that can be budgeted to provide larger memory on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung will apparently return to Exynos for some Galaxy S24 models in certain markets.
