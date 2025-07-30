Yet another 'Pixel Drop' confirms wealth of Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info





Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold . Evan Blass, aka @evleaks , not only falls in that category of infallible mobile industry insiders, having essentially created said category in the first place with highly detailed information drops like the latest one on theXL, and

Notice the key differences





If you couldn't really enjoy Evan's previous (unauthorized) "Pixel Drop" due to the excessive use of a color many users might find a little bland, you can now feast your eyes on four different paint jobs.





Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 in an even flashier blue hue, and the latter model is pictured in the same gorgeous color by itself as well. There's a lovely family portrait depicting thein that bland gray shade next to a black-coated 10 Pro XL, a non-XLin a decidedly eye-catching Jade colorway, and a "vanilla"in an even flashier blue hue, and the latter model is pictured in the same gorgeous color by itself as well.









Pixel 10 family will gain some built-in magnets to support new wireless charging accessories similar to Apple's MagSafe technology. According to Last year's Pixel 9 , remember, doesn't rock this color, and perhaps more importantly, it appears that thefamily will gain some built-in magnets to support new wireless charging accessories similar to Apple's MagSafe technology. According to a previous rumor , these will be called Pixelsnaps, lacking magnets themselves and thus looking set to improve the convenience and possibly the speed of the Google-made phones' wireless charging functionality.









Intriguingly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 's camera system is not detailed in these newly leaked documents and images, with the Pixel 10 Pro duo looking guaranteed to pack a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP secondary ultrawide lens, and get this, up to 100x (!!!) Pro Res Zoom support. The non-Pro Pixel 10 , meanwhile, will come with a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and "only" 20x Super Res Zoom capabilities.





But wait, there's more





Pixel 10 handset series Pixel 10 , 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold capable of going up to 72 hours without a recharge. More distinctions to highlight, that is, as well as more reasons to be excited about thehandset series expected to see daylight in just a few weeks . For instance, Google 's proprietary Extreme Battery Saver technology promises to squeeze as much as 100 hours (!!!) of battery life out of the, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL, with thecapable of going up to 72 hours without a recharge.



Those numbers are not radically different from what Big G currently advertises for the Pixel 9 family, but they're still remarkable when you consider the screen sizes, screen quality, and raw power tipped for the Pixel 10 quartet.









Pixel 10 Pro Fold deliver (more than) satisfying running times between charges. Yes, that Google Tensor G5 chipset is widely expected to bring major performance improvements over the Tensor G4 while also keeping the energy efficiency high and thus helping, for instance, those massive 8 and 6.4-inch displays of thedeliver (more than) satisfying running times between charges.





The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are unsurprisingly set to share a 6.3-inch screen diagonal (although the Pro will clearly have a "Super Actua" advantage as far as display performance is concerned), while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is confirmed (for the umpteenth time) to essentially keep its predecessor's 6.8-inch Super Actua panel unchanged.









Basically, there aren't a lot of unexpected revelations in today's huge leak, but Google has fewer and fewer surprises up its sleeve, and yes, that goes for the Pixel Watch 4 and a new Pixel Buds Pro 2 color option, which are also pictured ahead of their official August announcement.

