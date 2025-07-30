Yet another 'Pixel Drop' confirms wealth of Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
If you had lingering questions around Google's next-gen handsets, now... you have fewer of them.
While I would typically advise you to treat most rumors regarding unannounced phones like the Google Pixel 10 family with caution, certain leaks (and leakers) leave pretty much no room for doubt or uncertainty when revealing specs, features, and designs with official-looking images.
Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, not only falls in that category of infallible mobile industry insiders, having essentially created said category in the first place with highly detailed information drops like the latest one on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Notice the key differences
If you couldn't really enjoy Evan's previous (unauthorized) "Pixel Drop" due to the excessive use of a color many users might find a little bland, you can now feast your eyes on four different paint jobs.
There's a lovely family portrait depicting the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in that bland gray shade next to a black-coated 10 Pro XL, a non-XL Pixel 10 Pro in a decidedly eye-catching Jade colorway, and a "vanilla" Pixel 10 in an even flashier blue hue, and the latter model is pictured in the same gorgeous color by itself as well.
What a gorgeous Pixel 10 color! | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
Last year's Pixel 9, remember, doesn't rock this color, and perhaps more importantly, it appears that the Pixel 10 family will gain some built-in magnets to support new wireless charging accessories similar to Apple's MagSafe technology. According to a previous rumor, these will be called Pixelsnaps, lacking magnets themselves and thus looking set to improve the convenience and possibly the speed of the Google-made phones' wireless charging functionality.
Naturally, we can expect this feature to be supported across the entire Pixel 10 lineup, with other details separating its members. The 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, for instance, will share a "Pro" triple rear camera system, while the base Pixel 10 and the 10 Pro Fold will apparently settle for "advanced" triple snapper setups.
Now that's a sleek-looking wireless charging accessory. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
Intriguingly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera system is not detailed in these newly leaked documents and images, with the Pixel 10 Pro duo looking guaranteed to pack a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP secondary ultrawide lens, and get this, up to 100x (!!!) Pro Res Zoom support. The non-Pro Pixel 10, meanwhile, will come with a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and "only" 20x Super Res Zoom capabilities.
But wait, there's more
More distinctions to highlight, that is, as well as more reasons to be excited about the Pixel 10 handset series expected to see daylight in just a few weeks. For instance, Google's proprietary Extreme Battery Saver technology promises to squeeze as much as 100 hours (!!!) of battery life out of the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold capable of going up to 72 hours without a recharge.
Recommended Stories
Those numbers are not radically different from what Big G currently advertises for the Pixel 9 family, but they're still remarkable when you consider the screen sizes, screen quality, and raw power tipped for the Pixel 10 quartet.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks undeniably amazing even in a bland gray color. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
Yes, that Google Tensor G5 chipset is widely expected to bring major performance improvements over the Tensor G4 while also keeping the energy efficiency high and thus helping, for instance, those massive 8 and 6.4-inch displays of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold deliver (more than) satisfying running times between charges.
The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are unsurprisingly set to share a 6.3-inch screen diagonal (although the Pro will clearly have a "Super Actua" advantage as far as display performance is concerned), while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is confirmed (for the umpteenth time) to essentially keep its predecessor's 6.8-inch Super Actua panel unchanged.
Yes, the Pixel Watch 4 (in two sizes) is also coming soon. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
Basically, there aren't a lot of unexpected revelations in today's huge leak, but Google has fewer and fewer surprises up its sleeve, and yes, that goes for the Pixel Watch 4 and a new Pixel Buds Pro 2 color option, which are also pictured ahead of their official August announcement.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: